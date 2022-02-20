https://sputniknews.com/20220220/ethiopia-launches-power-generation-at-blue-nile-dam-1093197230.html
Ethiopia Launches Power Generation at Blue Nile Dam
Ethiopia Launches Power Generation at Blue Nile Dam
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ethiopian Chief Negotiator and Adviser on Transboundary Rivers Seleshi Bekele has announced the launch of the first turbine of the Grand... 20.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-20T09:53+0000
2022-02-20T09:53+0000
2022-02-20T09:53+0000
ethiopia
dam
nile
egypt
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/14/1093197316_0:43:3073:1771_1920x0_80_0_0_ec18f6100cd8a162a737f732aa948c6e.jpg
"Congratulations to All #Ethiopians & Friends. Efforts of over a decade in building #GERD started delivering result. The 1st turbine with generating capacity of 375MW inaugurated today by HE PM Dr Abiy Ahmed," Bekele wrote on Twitter.The official added that once completed, the dam would become the largest hydroelectric power plant in Africa with a total generation capacity of 5,150 MW and annual energy of 15.76 TWH.In early January, Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia Alemayehu Tegenu said that the construction of the dam had already been completed by 83% and the second stage of filling of the reservoir had come to an end. According to the ambassador, the third stage will begin this summer.Ethiopia has been implementing the large-scale Nile dam project since 2011. Neighbouring Sudan and Egypt have been opposing the project fearing it will infringe on their own water security. Years-long negotiations reached an impasse limit in the summer of 2020 when Ethiopia began unilaterally filling the dam.
ethiopia
nile
egypt
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/14/1093197316_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_66d62cb1e468f78d119bda7adf780ec3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ethiopia, dam, nile, egypt
Ethiopia Launches Power Generation at Blue Nile Dam
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ethiopian Chief Negotiator and Adviser on Transboundary Rivers Seleshi Bekele has announced the launch of the first turbine of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERB) on the Blue Nile River and the beginning of power generation.
"Congratulations to All #Ethiopians & Friends. Efforts of over a decade in building #GERD started delivering result. The 1st turbine with generating capacity of 375MW inaugurated today by HE PM Dr Abiy Ahmed," Bekele wrote
on Twitter.
The official added that once completed, the dam would become the largest hydroelectric power plant in Africa with a total generation capacity of 5,150 MW and annual energy of 15.76 TWH.
In early January, Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia Alemayehu Tegenu said that the construction of the dam had already been completed by 83% and the second stage of filling of the reservoir had come to an end. According to the ambassador, the third stage will begin this summer.
Ethiopia has been implementing the large-scale Nile dam project since 2011. Neighbouring Sudan and Egypt have been opposing the project fearing it will infringe on their own water security. Years-long negotiations reached an impasse limit in the summer of 2020 when Ethiopia began unilaterally filling the dam.