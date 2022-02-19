International
2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing
The XXIV Olympic Winter Games, which are scheduled from 4-20 February, are kicking off in the Chinese capital. Almost 3,000 athletes from over 90 countries are participating in the games, competing in 15 various disciplines.
US Figure Skaters Launch Appeal to Get Team Medals Before End of Beijing Olympics
US Figure Skaters Launch Appeal to Get Team Medals Before End of Beijing Olympics
The attorneys for the US skaters reportedly sought a ruling in their case before the closing ceremony on Sunday. 19.02.2022, Sputnik International
With the end of the Winter Olympics in Beijing drawing near, the US figure skaters whose Olympic silver medals are being withheld have filed an appeal to have these medals awarded to them before the end of the Games.According to AP, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) confirmed that a hearing for that case was taking place in Beijing on Saturday evening, and that they expect a "rapid ruling".The attorneys for the skaters stated that they sought a ruling before the closing ceremony on Sunday, AP adds citing a letter sent by them to IOC president Thomas Bach.Last week, Kamila Valieva led the Russian figure skating team to victory at the team event in the Olympics, with the US team earning the second place.Shortly afterwards, however, the International Testing Agency said that Valieva's test, which was performed by a laboratory accredited by WADA on 25 December, contained a banned substance called trimetazidine, which led to the award ceremony being postponed indefinitely.The US athletes who participated in that event now seek to have their medals awarded to them, with US Figure Skating executive director Ramsey Baker insisting in a statement he sent to AP that "having a medal ceremony at an Olympic Games is not something that can be replicated anywhere else, and they should be celebrated in front of the world before leaving Beijing."
olympic games

US Figure Skaters Launch Appeal to Get Team Medals Before End of Beijing Olympics

11:27 GMT 19.02.2022 (Updated: 12:01 GMT 19.02.2022)
The attorneys for the US skaters reportedly sought a ruling in their case before the closing ceremony on Sunday.
With the end of the Winter Olympics in Beijing drawing near, the US figure skaters whose Olympic silver medals are being withheld have filed an appeal to have these medals awarded to them before the end of the Games.
According to AP, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) confirmed that a hearing for that case was taking place in Beijing on Saturday evening, and that they expect a "rapid ruling".
The attorneys for the skaters stated that they sought a ruling before the closing ceremony on Sunday, AP adds citing a letter sent by them to IOC president Thomas Bach.
Last week, Kamila Valieva led the Russian figure skating team to victory at the team event in the Olympics, with the US team earning the second place.
Shortly afterwards, however, the International Testing Agency said that Valieva's test, which was performed by a laboratory accredited by WADA on 25 December, contained a banned substance called trimetazidine, which led to the award ceremony being postponed indefinitely.
The US athletes who participated in that event now seek to have their medals awarded to them, with US Figure Skating executive director Ramsey Baker insisting in a statement he sent to AP that "having a medal ceremony at an Olympic Games is not something that can be replicated anywhere else, and they should be celebrated in front of the world before leaving Beijing."
