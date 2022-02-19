https://sputniknews.com/20220219/tiktok-unblocks-account-of-ria-novosti-after-intervention-of-media-watchdog-1093171714.html

TikTok Unblocks Account of RIA Novosti After Intervention of Media Watchdog

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The social network TikTok has unblocked the official account of RIA Novosti news agency and restored the deleted video with the appeal of... 19.02.2022, Sputnik International

"Roskomnadzor has taken up the situation, a solution has been found," the regulator said.The account is currently available and new videos can be posted, administrators of the channel confirmed.TikTok blocked the account of RIA Novosti on Saturday night, having deleted the video address of Pushilin, who spoke about the need to evacuate DPR citizens to Russia's Rostov Region over the escalation of tensions in Donbass.

tiktok, roskomnadzor, donetsk people's republic, account