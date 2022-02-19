International
Ukraine's NATO Membership Not on Agenda, Won't Happen in Foreseeable Future, German Chancellor Says
https://sputniknews.com/20220219/tiktok-unblocks-account-of-ria-novosti-after-intervention-of-media-watchdog-1093171714.html
"Roskomnadzor has taken up the situation, a solution has been found," the regulator said.The account is currently available and new videos can be posted, administrators of the channel confirmed.TikTok blocked the account of RIA Novosti on Saturday night, having deleted the video address of Pushilin, who spoke about the need to evacuate DPR citizens to Russia's Rostov Region over the escalation of tensions in Donbass.
09:43 GMT 19.02.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The social network TikTok has unblocked the official account of RIA Novosti news agency and restored the deleted video with the appeal of the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, after Russia's state communications regulator Roskomnadzor intervened, the watchdog said.
"Roskomnadzor has taken up the situation, a solution has been found," the regulator said.
The account is currently available and new videos can be posted, administrators of the channel confirmed.
TikTok blocked the account of RIA Novosti on Saturday night, having deleted the video address of Pushilin, who spoke about the need to evacuate DPR citizens to Russia's Rostov Region over the escalation of tensions in Donbass.
