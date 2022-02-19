https://sputniknews.com/20220219/norway-refuses-to-recognise-taliban-government-in-afghanistan-1093185037.html

Norway Refuses to Recognise Taliban Government in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said Oslo is not considering the recognition of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism)... 19.02.2022, Sputnik International

Huitfeldt spoke at the Munich security conference in the session "Afghan Aftershocks: From Ashes to Ashes?""We are reluctant to recognise [the Taliban] and will not do that," she said.The Taliban's swift ascension to power in Afghanistan occurred in mid-August 2021, triggering an economic disarray and dire humanitarian crisis. In early September, the Taliban leadership announced the composition of an interim government headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a prominent member of the first Taliban government. The restoration of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan was declared in December, but has yet to garner desperately-needed international recognition.

