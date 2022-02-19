International
Live Video: Protesters Rally in Central Ottawa as Canada Hit by Freedom Convoy Demos
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
Norway Refuses to Recognise Taliban Government in Afghanistan
Norway Refuses to Recognise Taliban Government in Afghanistan
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said Oslo is not considering the recognition of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism)... 19.02.2022, Sputnik International
Huitfeldt spoke at the Munich security conference in the session "Afghan Aftershocks: From Ashes to Ashes?""We are reluctant to recognise [the Taliban] and will not do that," she said.The Taliban's swift ascension to power in Afghanistan occurred in mid-August 2021, triggering an economic disarray and dire humanitarian crisis. In early September, the Taliban leadership announced the composition of an interim government headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a prominent member of the first Taliban government. The restoration of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan was declared in December, but has yet to garner desperately-needed international recognition.
afghanistan, norway, taliban

Norway Refuses to Recognise Taliban Government in Afghanistan

18:14 GMT 19.02.2022
© REUTERS / NTBSecretary General Jan Egeland of the Norwegian Refugee Council meet with Taliban representatives Shafullah Azam, Mutiul Haq Nabi Kheel and Amir Khan Muttaqi at the Soria Moria hotel in Oslo, Norway January 25, 2022.
Secretary General Jan Egeland of the Norwegian Refugee Council meet with Taliban representatives Shafullah Azam, Mutiul Haq Nabi Kheel and Amir Khan Muttaqi at the Soria Moria hotel in Oslo, Norway January 25, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.02.2022
© REUTERS / NTB
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said Oslo is not considering the recognition of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) that seized power in Afghanistan last August.
Huitfeldt spoke at the Munich security conference in the session "Afghan Aftershocks: From Ashes to Ashes?"
"We are reluctant to recognise [the Taliban] and will not do that," she said.
The Taliban's swift ascension to power in Afghanistan occurred in mid-August 2021, triggering an economic disarray and dire humanitarian crisis. In early September, the Taliban leadership announced the composition of an interim government headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a prominent member of the first Taliban government. The restoration of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan was declared in December, but has yet to garner desperately-needed international recognition.
