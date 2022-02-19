https://sputniknews.com/20220219/norway-refuses-to-recognise-taliban-government-in-afghanistan-1093185037.html
Norway Refuses to Recognise Taliban Government in Afghanistan
Norway Refuses to Recognise Taliban Government in Afghanistan
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said Oslo is not considering the recognition of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism)... 19.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-19T18:14+0000
2022-02-19T18:14+0000
2022-02-19T18:14+0000
afghanistan
afghanistan
norway
taliban
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0f/1093043152_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_326c984660c118afaec63cc080bf03aa.jpg
Huitfeldt spoke at the Munich security conference in the session "Afghan Aftershocks: From Ashes to Ashes?""We are reluctant to recognise [the Taliban] and will not do that," she said.The Taliban's swift ascension to power in Afghanistan occurred in mid-August 2021, triggering an economic disarray and dire humanitarian crisis. In early September, the Taliban leadership announced the composition of an interim government headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a prominent member of the first Taliban government. The restoration of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan was declared in December, but has yet to garner desperately-needed international recognition.
afghanistan
norway
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0f/1093043152_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_863eee48f4df4a96da9b3cba72b15540.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
afghanistan, norway, taliban
Norway Refuses to Recognise Taliban Government in Afghanistan
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said Oslo is not considering the recognition of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) that seized power in Afghanistan last August.
Huitfeldt spoke at the Munich security conference in the session "Afghan Aftershocks: From Ashes to Ashes?"
"We are reluctant to recognise [the Taliban] and will not do that," she said.
The Taliban's swift ascension to power in Afghanistan occurred in mid-August 2021, triggering an economic disarray and dire humanitarian crisis. In early September, the Taliban leadership announced the composition of an interim government headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a prominent member of the first Taliban government. The restoration of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan was declared in December, but has yet to garner desperately-needed international recognition.