Civil Defence Sirens Sound in Donetsk After Mass Evacuation Announcement

Civil Defence Sirens Sound in Donetsk After Mass Evacuation Announcement - VIDEO

18.02.2022

2022-02-18T14:28+0000

2022-02-18T14:28+0000

2022-02-18T14:39+0000

Loud civil defence sirens have been heard in Donetsk following the announcement of mass evacation from the self-proclaimed republic to Russia, a Sputnik correspondent reported.The sirens can be heard in a video captured by the correspondent, with streets being completely deserted.Local authorities haven't yet indicated why the sirens went off. The civil defence sirens go off in Donetsk regularly (once every two or three months) but, as a rule, the authorities of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) warn the population in advance.The sirens went off shortly after Denis Pushilin, the DPR head, had announced a mass evacation of the population to Russia amid ongoing shelling by Ukrainian forces."When the enemy shells the settlements of the republic, the life and health of our citizens may be endangered. Therefore, from today, February 18, a mass centralised evacuation of the population to the Russian Federation has been organised. First of all, women, children and the elderly will be evacuated," Pushilin said.He then said that facilities that will host the population are ready in Russia’s Rostov region "as agreed with Russian authorities.""The evacuees will be provided with everything they need. All conditions have been created at the checkpoints for a quick transition," Pushilin added.

