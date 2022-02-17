https://sputniknews.com/20220217/untapped-talent-pool-can-gaza-help-its-professional-footballers-develop-their-craft-1093108761.html

Untapped Talent Pool: Can Gaza Help Its Professional Footballers Develop Their Craft?

Untapped Talent Pool: Can Gaza Help Its Professional Footballers Develop Their Craft?

Emad Hashim, a 43-year-old football coach from the club Shabab Jabalia in the Gaza Strip, has been training Palestinian youths for 20 years and he says his current team contains many stars that have the potential to launch an international career.Hope for a Better FutureShabab Jabalia, established in 1994, currently has 26 players, aged 19 to 24.The young men come to the club from all possible backgrounds and Hashim says the sport enables them to put their political, religious, and other differences aside.A Far-Off DreamThis approach has yielded results and Shabab Jabalia has won many local competitions, snagging a host of medals. But participation in regional or international championships still remains a far-off dream.Since 2007, the Gaza Strip, home to more than two million people, has been under a full Israeli blockade that was imposed to protect the Jewish state from Hamas, an Islamic group deemed a terrorist organisation by Israel.As part of that blockade, Israeli authorities enacted restrictive measures on Gaza: they clamped down on locals leaving the enclave, narrowed the fishing zone for them, and limited the materials and products that could enter the Strip. But sporting activities have never been under restriction.Over the years, Israel has denied entry permits to many Gazan players, citing security concerns, and that often meant teams could not participate in competitions in the West Bank. Nor could they travel to other destinations to take part in regional and international tournaments.Yet, freedom of movement is not Gaza football's only problem. The coronavirus pandemic has also wrought havoc. With the outbreak of the virus in March 2020, local authorities closed all public institutions and private businesses. To curb the spread of COVID-19 they also banned mass gatherings, shut down gyms, and prohibited collective training sessions.Depleted FundsGazan players earn anywhere from between $150 to $300 a month. But the continuous lockdowns prevented from them from obtaining those funds, and the result was that many were pushed into unemployment and subsequent poverty.Hashim says that Hamas, which has been running the enclave, did not have the necessary funds to support sports in the Strip, primarily because their priorities lay elsewhere.And this is why local sports have always been looking for other sources of income.Discussing the future of football in the region, Hashim sees many hardships and obstacles ahead, but he remains optimistic and committed to raising a new generation of Gazan footballers.

