International
https://sputniknews.com/20220216/stoltenberg-natos-decision-to-reinforce-eastern-flank-not-final-1093094892.html
Stoltenberg: NATO's Decision to Reinforce Eastern Flank Not Final
Stoltenberg: NATO's Decision to Reinforce Eastern Flank Not Final
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - NATO is still deliberating whether to further boost military presence in Eastern Europe, but has not come up with the final decision yet... 16.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-16T21:32+0000
2022-02-16T21:42+0000
nato
jens stoltenberg
military drills
ukraine
russia
troops
nato expansion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/10/1093094858_0:19:3071:1746_1920x0_80_0_0_7325517ccd2a11121e15d3485c4f5a06.jpg
"Today, ministers decided to develop options to further strengthen NATO’s deterrence and defense, including to consider establishing new NATO battlegroups in central, eastern and southeastern Europe," he said.Romania is ready to host a new multinational battlegroup of the alliance, and France is ready to lead it, the NATO chief said. He said that similar combat groups can be deployed in the Black Sea region. In the near future, the alliance's commanders are expected to give a recommendation on the issue.At a Monday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that opportunities of Moscow-West dialog are not exhausted, and there is always a chance to come to a compromise.Amid accusations of Western countries of Russia allegedly preparing an invasion of Ukraine, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday that Russia was pulling back part of its forces from the border with Ukraine and Crimea after the completion of military drills.
https://sputniknews.com/20220216/russia-if-nato-refuses-to-publicly-reject-ukraine-as-member-kiev-should-declare-itself-non-aligned-1093081350.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/10/1093094858_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f4c1187d3adb727b3d982e60ae7e0e25.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato, jens stoltenberg, military drills, ukraine, russia, troops, nato expansion

Stoltenberg: NATO's Decision to Reinforce Eastern Flank Not Final

21:32 GMT 16.02.2022 (Updated: 21:42 GMT 16.02.2022)
© REUTERS / JOHANNA GERONNATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg attends a photoshoot for a family photo during a NATO Defence Ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, February 16, 2022.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg attends a photoshoot for a family photo during a NATO Defence Ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, February 16, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.02.2022
© REUTERS / JOHANNA GERON
SubscribeGoogle news
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - NATO is still deliberating whether to further boost military presence in Eastern Europe, but has not come up with the final decision yet, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.
"Today, ministers decided to develop options to further strengthen NATO’s deterrence and defense, including to consider establishing new NATO battlegroups in central, eastern and southeastern Europe," he said.

"Because we have already implemented measures, we have already increased our presence, but that's more the immediate response to the current crisis. The other issue is whether we separate from that, we'll have some more longer-term adjustments. Well, no final decision has been made," Stoltenberg told a press conference after the first day of a meeting of NATO defense chiefs.

Romania is ready to host a new multinational battlegroup of the alliance, and France is ready to lead it, the NATO chief said. He said that similar combat groups can be deployed in the Black Sea region. In the near future, the alliance's commanders are expected to give a recommendation on the issue.
At a Monday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that opportunities of Moscow-West dialog are not exhausted, and there is always a chance to come to a compromise.
National flag of Ukraine and the NATO flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.02.2022
Russia-NATO Row on European Security
Russia: If NATO Refuses to Publicly Reject Ukraine as Member, Kiev Should Declare Itself Non-Aligned
11:34 GMT
Amid accusations of Western countries of Russia allegedly preparing an invasion of Ukraine, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday that Russia was pulling back part of its forces from the border with Ukraine and Crimea after the completion of military drills.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала