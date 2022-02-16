https://sputniknews.com/20220216/stoltenberg-natos-decision-to-reinforce-eastern-flank-not-final-1093094892.html

Stoltenberg: NATO's Decision to Reinforce Eastern Flank Not Final

Stoltenberg: NATO's Decision to Reinforce Eastern Flank Not Final

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - NATO is still deliberating whether to further boost military presence in Eastern Europe, but has not come up with the final decision yet...

"Today, ministers decided to develop options to further strengthen NATO’s deterrence and defense, including to consider establishing new NATO battlegroups in central, eastern and southeastern Europe," he said.Romania is ready to host a new multinational battlegroup of the alliance, and France is ready to lead it, the NATO chief said. He said that similar combat groups can be deployed in the Black Sea region. In the near future, the alliance's commanders are expected to give a recommendation on the issue.At a Monday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that opportunities of Moscow-West dialog are not exhausted, and there is always a chance to come to a compromise.Amid accusations of Western countries of Russia allegedly preparing an invasion of Ukraine, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday that Russia was pulling back part of its forces from the border with Ukraine and Crimea after the completion of military drills.

