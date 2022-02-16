International
LIVE: 'Snow Moon' Rises in Night Sky Over Tehran
https://sputniknews.com/20220216/runs-in-the-family-chris-cuomos-accuser-says-he-attacked-her-for-refusing-sex-offer-1093083442.html
Runs in the Family? Chris Cuomo's Accuser Says He 'Attacked' Her for Refusing Sex Offer
Runs in the Family? Chris Cuomo's Accuser Says He 'Attacked' Her for Refusing Sex Offer
The TV host had to leave CNN in December of 2021 over his involvement in advising his brother, ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, how to handle a sexual... 16.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-16T13:19+0000
2022-02-16T13:19+0000
chris cuomo
sexual assault
sexual assault
governor andrew cuomo
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105056/44/1050564448_0:263:4009:2518_1920x0_80_0_0_65dc913f9311c18956b43da0c8c4f2ec.jpg
Chris Cuomo allegedly attacked an ABC News temp worker when she rejected his sexual advances during a "lunch" in his office, The New York Times has reported.The woman came forward with her claims back in December, right after Cuomo was suspended from CNN for "coaching" his brother how to damage-control his own sexual harassment allegations.According to the accuser, the incident occurred in 2011, when the 51-year-old host invited her to his office for lunch under the pretext of giving her career advice. When she arrived, there was no food, and the anchor started hitting on her, the letter sent to CNN's lawyers reportedly said.When she rejected his advances, he reportedly attacked her, the letter alleged.In an interview with the newspaper, the woman confessed she was "haunted" by the resemblance between her experience and the statements made by accusers of the former NY governor. Multiple women accused Andrew Cuomo of inappropriate touching, making humiliating or raunchy comments, trying to kiss them without their consent, and generally hitting on them in various ways.This is not the first time the former CNN host has faced a sex-related scandal. He previously had to apologise for sexually harassing Shelley Ross, a former ABC executive producer and his former boss. According to Ross, the journalist grabbed her butt in front of her husband and co-workers at a work party in 2005.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105056/44/1050564448_150:0:3857:2780_1920x0_80_0_0_f074148e6441f4ce84c44f919f9d225c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
chris cuomo, sexual assault, sexual assault, governor andrew cuomo

Runs in the Family? Chris Cuomo's Accuser Says He 'Attacked' Her for Refusing Sex Offer

13:19 GMT 16.02.2022
© AP Photo / Chris PizzelloChris Cuomo
Chris Cuomo - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.02.2022
© AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
SubscribeGoogle news
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
The TV host had to leave CNN in December of 2021 over his involvement in advising his brother, ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, how to handle a sexual harassment scandal.
Chris Cuomo allegedly attacked an ABC News temp worker when she rejected his sexual advances during a "lunch" in his office, The New York Times has reported.
The woman came forward with her claims back in December, right after Cuomo was suspended from CNN for "coaching" his brother how to damage-control his own sexual harassment allegations.
According to the accuser, the incident occurred in 2011, when the 51-year-old host invited her to his office for lunch under the pretext of giving her career advice. When she arrived, there was no food, and the anchor started hitting on her, the letter sent to CNN's lawyers reportedly said.
When she rejected his advances, he reportedly attacked her, the letter alleged.
© AFP 2022 / DIA DIPASUPILNEW YORK, NY - APRIL 26: Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo and Chris Cuomo attend a screening of "RX: Early Detection A Cancer Journey With Sandra Lee" during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festiva at SVA Theatre on April 26, 2018 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 26: Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo and Chris Cuomo attend a screening of RX: Early Detection A Cancer Journey With Sandra Lee during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festiva at SVA Theatre on April 26, 2018 in New York City. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.02.2022
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 26: Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo and Chris Cuomo attend a screening of "RX: Early Detection A Cancer Journey With Sandra Lee" during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festiva at SVA Theatre on April 26, 2018 in New York City.
© AFP 2022 / DIA DIPASUPIL
In an interview with the newspaper, the woman confessed she was "haunted" by the resemblance between her experience and the statements made by accusers of the former NY governor. Multiple women accused Andrew Cuomo of inappropriate touching, making humiliating or raunchy comments, trying to kiss them without their consent, and generally hitting on them in various ways.
This is not the first time the former CNN host has faced a sex-related scandal. He previously had to apologise for sexually harassing Shelley Ross, a former ABC executive producer and his former boss. According to Ross, the journalist grabbed her butt in front of her husband and co-workers at a work party in 2005.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала