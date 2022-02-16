https://sputniknews.com/20220216/runs-in-the-family-chris-cuomos-accuser-says-he-attacked-her-for-refusing-sex-offer-1093083442.html

Runs in the Family? Chris Cuomo's Accuser Says He 'Attacked' Her for Refusing Sex Offer

Runs in the Family? Chris Cuomo's Accuser Says He 'Attacked' Her for Refusing Sex Offer

The TV host had to leave CNN in December of 2021 over his involvement in advising his brother, ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, how to handle a sexual... 16.02.2022

Chris Cuomo allegedly attacked an ABC News temp worker when she rejected his sexual advances during a "lunch" in his office, The New York Times has reported.The woman came forward with her claims back in December, right after Cuomo was suspended from CNN for "coaching" his brother how to damage-control his own sexual harassment allegations.According to the accuser, the incident occurred in 2011, when the 51-year-old host invited her to his office for lunch under the pretext of giving her career advice. When she arrived, there was no food, and the anchor started hitting on her, the letter sent to CNN's lawyers reportedly said.When she rejected his advances, he reportedly attacked her, the letter alleged.In an interview with the newspaper, the woman confessed she was "haunted" by the resemblance between her experience and the statements made by accusers of the former NY governor. Multiple women accused Andrew Cuomo of inappropriate touching, making humiliating or raunchy comments, trying to kiss them without their consent, and generally hitting on them in various ways.This is not the first time the former CNN host has faced a sex-related scandal. He previously had to apologise for sexually harassing Shelley Ross, a former ABC executive producer and his former boss. According to Ross, the journalist grabbed her butt in front of her husband and co-workers at a work party in 2005.

