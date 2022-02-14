https://sputniknews.com/20220214/time-for-cash-northern-powergrid-accidentally-sends-customer-23-trillion-cheque-1093008100.html

Time for Cash: Northern Powergrid Accidentally Sends Customer £2.3 TRILLION Cheque

Time for Cash: Northern Powergrid Accidentally Sends Customer £2.3 TRILLION Cheque

Many people complain about unreasonable electricity bills, but it seems that sometimes energy companies can be pretty generous! 14.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-14T09:03+0000

2022-02-14T09:03+0000

2022-02-14T09:03+0000

checks

money

uk

energy companies

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104624/86/1046248653_0:128:4621:2727_1920x0_80_0_0_7058cfc161ab05b224706ffd216e6fa0.jpg

The firm Northern Powergid has made at least 74 of its users the richest people in the world, sending them cheques for a ridiculous sum of up to £2.3 trillion ($3.1 trillion). The money was meant to be compensation for those Britons who suffered from blackouts due to powerful winds, caused by Storm Arwen in November 2021.The firm was notified about the mistake after a user shared his cheque online, showing an insane sum of £2,324,252,080,110 ($3.14 trillion).Twitterians immediately hit the comments section, joking around and offering a few options on what to do in such a situation.The energy firm said the customers' energy meter numbers were accidentally used instead of the amount payable and promised to issue a correct payment on Monday.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

checks, money, uk, energy companies