Romance in the Air: Three Asteroids Will Fly Near Earth on Valentine's Day

Three space rocks are heading towards Earth, various media have reported, citing NASA's Asteroid Tracking System. Fortunately, they pose no danger to the romantic atmosphere of the day. Designated by scientists as 2022 CF3, 2020 DF and 2022 CF1, the space bodies will pass at a great distance from the planet.As per NASA's estimates, one of the asteroids, 2022 CF3, is as wide as the Arc de Triomphe. The space rock is expected to be no more than 47 metres in diameter, while the famous monument in Paris is 45 meters wide. The other asteroids are even smaller. The closest of them, 2022 CF3, will pass at a distance of about 2.45 million km from Earth.In 2013 a smaller asteroid, around 17-30 meters wide, exploded in the air above Chelyabinsk in Russia, making it the last registered asteroid impact with Earth.
