https://sputniknews.com/20220213/romance-in-the-air-three-asteroids-will-fly-near-earth-on-valentines-day-1092987330.html

Romance in the Air: Three Asteroids Will Fly Near Earth on Valentine's Day

Romance in the Air: Three Asteroids Will Fly Near Earth on Valentine's Day

On the eve of Valentine's Day, three huge asteroids will pass near Earth. Fortunately, they pose no danger to the inhabitants of the planet. 13.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-13T13:47+0000

2022-02-13T13:47+0000

2022-02-13T13:47+0000

world

asteroid

space

asteroids

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107929/07/1079290791_0:153:1921:1233_1920x0_80_0_0_2a03b3d4dfcff8e59ed02617ef16149c.jpg

Three space rocks are heading towards Earth, various media have reported, citing NASA's Asteroid Tracking System. Fortunately, they pose no danger to the romantic atmosphere of the day. Designated by scientists as 2022 CF3, 2020 DF and 2022 CF1, the space bodies will pass at a great distance from the planet.As per NASA's estimates, one of the asteroids, 2022 CF3, is as wide as the Arc de Triomphe. The space rock is expected to be no more than 47 metres in diameter, while the famous monument in Paris is 45 meters wide. The other asteroids are even smaller. The closest of them, 2022 CF3, will pass at a distance of about 2.45 million km from Earth.In 2013 a smaller asteroid, around 17-30 meters wide, exploded in the air above Chelyabinsk in Russia, making it the last registered asteroid impact with Earth.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, asteroid, space, asteroids