Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220213/romance-in-the-air-three-asteroids-will-fly-near-earth-on-valentines-day-1092987330.html
Romance in the Air: Three Asteroids Will Fly Near Earth on Valentine's Day
Romance in the Air: Three Asteroids Will Fly Near Earth on Valentine's Day
On the eve of Valentine's Day, three huge asteroids will pass near Earth. Fortunately, they pose no danger to the inhabitants of the planet. 13.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-13T13:47+0000
2022-02-13T13:47+0000
world
asteroid
space
asteroids
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107929/07/1079290791_0:153:1921:1233_1920x0_80_0_0_2a03b3d4dfcff8e59ed02617ef16149c.jpg
Three space rocks are heading towards Earth, various media have reported, citing NASA's Asteroid Tracking System. Fortunately, they pose no danger to the romantic atmosphere of the day. Designated by scientists as 2022 CF3, 2020 DF and 2022 CF1, the space bodies will pass at a great distance from the planet.As per NASA's estimates, one of the asteroids, 2022 CF3, is as wide as the Arc de Triomphe. The space rock is expected to be no more than 47 metres in diameter, while the famous monument in Paris is 45 meters wide. The other asteroids are even smaller. The closest of them, 2022 CF3, will pass at a distance of about 2.45 million km from Earth.In 2013 a smaller asteroid, around 17-30 meters wide, exploded in the air above Chelyabinsk in Russia, making it the last registered asteroid impact with Earth.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107929/07/1079290791_36:0:1883:1385_1920x0_80_0_0_6dbdcb4aa3fd8737a80c1f8a8f87fd7c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, asteroid, space, asteroids

Romance in the Air: Three Asteroids Will Fly Near Earth on Valentine's Day

13:47 GMT 13.02.2022
CC0 / urikyo33 / asteroidAsteroid
Asteroid - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2022
CC0 / urikyo33 / asteroid
Subscribe
On the eve of Valentine's Day, three huge asteroids will pass near Earth. Fortunately, they pose no danger to the inhabitants of the planet.
Three space rocks are heading towards Earth, various media have reported, citing NASA's Asteroid Tracking System. Fortunately, they pose no danger to the romantic atmosphere of the day. Designated by scientists as 2022 CF3, 2020 DF and 2022 CF1, the space bodies will pass at a great distance from the planet.
As per NASA's estimates, one of the asteroids, 2022 CF3, is as wide as the Arc de Triomphe. The space rock is expected to be no more than 47 metres in diameter, while the famous monument in Paris is 45 meters wide. The other asteroids are even smaller. The closest of them, 2022 CF3, will pass at a distance of about 2.45 million km from Earth.
In 2013 a smaller asteroid, around 17-30 meters wide, exploded in the air above Chelyabinsk in Russia, making it the last registered asteroid impact with Earth.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала