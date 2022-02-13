Registration was successful!
Powerful Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Strikes Guam - USGS
Powerful Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Strikes Guam - USGS
A powerful 5.7 magnitude earthquake has struck 168 kilometers southwest of Merizo Village, Guam. The United States Tsunami warning system has not issued a... 13.02.2022, Sputnik International
According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 20:29:45 (UTC) and a depth of 10 kilometers. There is a high likelihood that a magnitude 3 or higher aftershock will occur in the next week. The earthquake is unlikely to lead to economic losses, injuries, or casualties. It is expected that some villages and towns in Guam will experience weak shaking as a result of the quake. The earthquake originally registered as a 6.2 magnitude earthquake but was downgraded to 5.7.Guam is a United States territory Micronesia, in the Pacific Ocean with a population of roughly 170,000. People born on Guam are US citizens. Guam remains incredibly important to the US military as the closest territory to Asia.
Powerful Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Strikes Guam - USGS

20:46 GMT 13.02.2022 (Updated: 21:11 GMT 13.02.2022)
Earthquake seismograph diagram
Earthquake seismograph diagram - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2022
© AFP 2022 / FREDERICK FLORIN
A powerful 5.7 magnitude earthquake has struck 168 kilometers southwest of Merizo Village, Guam. The United States Tsunami warning system has not issued a tsunami warning for Guam.
According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 20:29:45 (UTC) and a depth of 10 kilometers. There is a high likelihood that a magnitude 3 or higher aftershock will occur in the next week.
The earthquake is unlikely to lead to economic losses, injuries, or casualties. It is expected that some villages and towns in Guam will experience weak shaking as a result of the quake.
The earthquake originally registered as a 6.2 magnitude earthquake but was downgraded to 5.7.
Guam is a United States territory Micronesia, in the Pacific Ocean with a population of roughly 170,000. People born on Guam are US citizens.
Guam remains incredibly important to the US military as the closest territory to Asia.
