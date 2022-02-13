https://sputniknews.com/20220213/harry-styles-spotted-filming-new-music-video-lying-on-bed-on-wheels-in-central-london--video-photo-1092986723.html

Harry Styles Spotted Filming New Music Video Lying on Bed on Wheels in Central London – Video, Photo

Known for his extravagant style, the singer was dressed in brown pyjamas with blue polka dots and a green and pink scarf. 13.02.2022, Sputnik International

English pop star Harry Styles was spotted filming a new music video while lying on a bed on wheels in front of Buckingham Palace. He was accompanied by two musicians who were holding a guitar and a drum. Their bed on wheels was trailed by several vintage cars. Several videos and photos taken by passersby have emerged online. In 2021, Styles was reported to be the wealthiest of his former One Direction bandmates after his record label's value doubled to $38 million. His last album Fine Line went platinum and topped the US charts two years ago.

