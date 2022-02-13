Registration was successful!
Harry Styles Spotted Filming New Music Video Lying on Bed on Wheels in Central London – Video, Photo
Harry Styles Spotted Filming New Music Video Lying on Bed on Wheels in Central London – Video, Photo
Known for his extravagant style, the singer was dressed in brown pyjamas with blue polka dots and a green and pink scarf.
English pop star Harry Styles was spotted filming a new music video while lying on a bed on wheels in front of Buckingham Palace. He was accompanied by two musicians who were holding a guitar and a drum. Their bed on wheels was trailed by several vintage cars. Several videos and photos taken by passersby have emerged online. In 2021, Styles was reported to be the wealthiest of his former One Direction bandmates after his record label's value doubled to $38 million. His last album Fine Line went platinum and topped the US charts two years ago.
Harry Styles Spotted Filming New Music Video Lying on Bed on Wheels in Central London – Video, Photo

15:57 GMT 13.02.2022
Known for his extravagant style, the singer was dressed in brown pyjamas with blue polka dots and a green and pink scarf.
English pop star Harry Styles was spotted filming a new music video while lying on a bed on wheels in front of Buckingham Palace.
He was accompanied by two musicians who were holding a guitar and a drum. Their bed on wheels was trailed by several vintage cars.
Several videos and photos taken by passersby have emerged online.
In 2021, Styles was reported to be the wealthiest of his former One Direction bandmates after his record label's value doubled to $38 million. His last album Fine Line went platinum and topped the US charts two years ago.
