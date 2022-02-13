Harry Styles Spotted Filming New Music Video Lying on Bed on Wheels in Central London – Video, Photo
© AFP 2022 / KEVIN WINTERIn this handout photo courtesy of The Recording Academy, British singer Harry Styles bumps elbow with US singer Billie Eilish as they attend the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles
Known for his extravagant style, the singer was dressed in brown pyjamas with blue polka dots and a green and pink scarf.
English pop star Harry Styles was spotted filming a new music video while lying on a bed on wheels in front of Buckingham Palace.
He was accompanied by two musicians who were holding a guitar and a drum. Their bed on wheels was trailed by several vintage cars.
Several videos and photos taken by passersby have emerged online.
#HarryStyles #duvet #newmusic #London that's all from me folks. pic.twitter.com/fbXH5IUsjW— Kevin Hughes (@mtgscouser) February 12, 2022
#HarryStyles #newmusic #filming in London #London pic.twitter.com/IIAf4OyMAO— Kevin Hughes (@mtgscouser) February 12, 2022
© Photo : Twitter/screenshotHarry Styles Spotted Filming New Music Video Lying on a Bed on Wheels in Central London
In 2021, Styles was reported to be the wealthiest of his former One Direction bandmates after his record label's value doubled to $38 million. His last album Fine Line went platinum and topped the US charts two years ago.