https://sputniknews.com/20220213/calling-fallout-fans-fixer-upper-ex-nuclear-silo-on-sale-for-less-than-median-cost-of-us-home-1092987039.html

Calling Fallout Fans: Fixer Upper Ex-Nuclear Silo on Sale for Less Than Median Cost of US Home

Calling Fallout Fans: Fixer Upper Ex-Nuclear Silo on Sale for Less Than Median Cost of US Home

The United States military built hundreds of underground silos housing intercontinental ballistic missiles throughout the Midwest during the Cold War. Over... 13.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-13T12:29+0000

2022-02-13T12:29+0000

2022-02-13T12:29+0000

silo

nuclear missile

property

sale

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0d/1092986827_0:236:713:637_1920x0_80_0_0_c8b1da8c963412dcdeed8439bc774a55.png

A one-of-a-kind fixer upper nuclear missile silo facility sitting on an 11 acre lot been put up for sale on Zillow, with the ‘single family residence’-listed property featuring no bedrooms, one bathroom, and a whopping 6,900 square feet of indoor space.The lot, situated in Abilene, Kansas, about 130 km west of Topeka, has a $380,000 list price, making it a one of a kind bargain below the median US home price of $400,000.The lot has a range of features one wouldn’t find in your typical suburban home, including privacy galore guaranteed by twin 75 tonne-apiece blast-proof concrete doors, the perfect ambiance for hosting Fallout-themed costume parties, and just as importantly for the discerning buyer, the ability to withstand a world-ending nuclear apocalypse.The facility was built in 1960 to house an Atlas F, a now retired ICBM with an operational range of 10,200 km. Unfortunately for any fledgling Dr. Evil wannabes out there, no missiles are included, but the lot does have water, electricity, plumbing and sewage.John Dautel of Hirsch Real Estate boasts of endless possibilities for potential buyers, ranging from a private home or a bed and breakfast to an Airbnb. “I had a call from someone on the West Coast who wants to put computer components there,” Dautel said in an interview with BI. “A person is thinking he might use it for renewable energy, put solar panels across the 11 acres,” he added.The lot is currently zoned for residential use, but Dautel says getting it rezoned to industrial or commercial purposes shouldn’t be a problem. Just don’t get any ideas about using the site for anything illegal, though. In 2000, world-famous LSD manufacturer William Leonard Pickard was caught and convicted after conspiring to manufacture large quantities of the drug at a former Atlas silo outside Wamego, Kansas.The Abilene, Kansas silo was reportedly decommissioned in 1965, just a few years after being built, for reasons unknown, with groundwater flooding it after some time as it lay in disuse. The facility has since been cleared and given an environmental inspection complete with a clean bill of health.Along with the main quarters, including a command center and silo burrowed 170 feet underground linked by a connecting tunnel, the lot includes a 4,000-square-foot Quonset hut fitted with water, a sewer and electricity, plus two smaller buildings onsite.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

silo, nuclear missile, property, sale