Biden's Visit to Ukraine in Coming Days Can Help De-escalate Tensions - Zelenskyy

KIEV (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited US President Joe Biden to visit Kiev in the coming days and said that this visit could... 13.02.2022

The presidential office said that Zelenskyy thanked Biden for his support and invited him to visit Ukraine during the phone conversation on Sunday.Zelenskyy also told Biden that it is important for Kiev to receive security guarantees from Washington, the statement said.Moments before additional insight was provided on the highly-anticipated call, reports indicated that the Ukrainian president had urged Biden to make a trip to Ukraine "as soon as possible," a knowledgable source told CNN.However, Biden's visit seems unlikely given the current state of affairs, CNN said, citing unnamed US officials.Biden and Zelenskyy talked over phone on Sunday for a bit under one hour. According to a White House statement, the leaders agreed to continue diplomatic efforts to resolve the current crisis around Ukraine. Biden also promised Zelenskyy to "respond swiftly and decisively" together with allies to potential Russian aggression against Ukraine.This was the third phone conversation between the presidents since the beginning of 2022.

