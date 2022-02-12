https://sputniknews.com/20220212/us-snowboarding-coach-peter-foley-under-investigation-after-ex-olympian-alleges-sexual-misconduct-1092974777.html

US Snowboarding Coach Peter Foley Under Investigation After Ex-Olympian Alleges Sexual Misconduct

US Snowboarding Coach Peter Foley Under Investigation After Ex-Olympian Alleges Sexual Misconduct

US Ski & Snowboard confirmed on Friday that it is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against Team USA snowboard coach Peter Foley by former US Olympic snowboarder Callan Chythlook-Sifsof.Since February 6, Chythlook-Sifsof, a member of the 2010 US Olympic snowboard team, accused Foley of sexual harassment and claimed that he had taken "naked photos of female athletes for over a decade." The former Olympian alleged that Foley made inappropriate sexual comments to her and another female teammate about a "very young Argentinian girl" who was present at a race in Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada, in 2014.Foley has served as the US snowboard head coach since it was founded in 1994. "US Ski and Snowboard has been made aware of the recent allegations," the statement said. "We take these allegations very seriously and the allegations are being investigated."Foley has denied wrongdoing. The governing body for US Olympic skiing and snowboarding is also probing US snowboardcross Olympian Hagen Kearney regarding allegations of harassment, inappropriate behavior and repeated use of a racial epithet. Kearney, who placed 17th in a snowboardcross event on Thursday, took to social media on Saturday to acknowledge that he used the n-word in an argument involving him and Chythlook-Sifsof."At no point during this instance did I fake punch at her, follow her, shout the N word repeatedly, and I have certainly never made rape jokes while being on the team," the Olympian said, noting that he had "profusely" apologized. Kearney claimed that coaches were "promptly informed" of his behavior, which put his spot on the team in jeopardy.US Olympians Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner spoke highly of Foley during their press spot after securing a gold medal in mixed snowboardcross. Baumgartner told reporters that it was a "bummer" that Foley was restricted from the Olympic village, as that also meant that he had to miss out on video review. "He knows what to do to make us better on that day," Baumgartner said of Foley.

