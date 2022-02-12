https://sputniknews.com/20220212/unredacted-mueller-report-says-evidence-insufficient-to-charge-stone-trump-jr---reports-1092953583.html

Unredacted Mueller Report Says Evidence Insufficient to Charge Stone, Trump Jr. - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Unredacted copies of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report into his probe of alleged collusion between former US President Donald... 12.02.2022, Sputnik International

"The evidence was not sufficient to charge that former Trump Campaign member Roger Stone joined or participated in the hacking conspiracy. Applying the Principles of Federal Prosecution, the Office also determined not to charge Donald Trump Jr. with a misdemeanor computer-intrusion offense for accessing a third-part website using a password sent to him by WikiLeaks," the unredacted report said.The investigation into allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia was opened by the FBI in July 2016, ahead of the presidential election in November 2016. In May 2017, Trump dismissed FBI Director James Comey, under whose leadership the probe was initiated, and special counsel Robert Mueller was appointed to lead the investigation. BuzzFeed filed a Freedom of Information Act request that resulted in the US Justice Department being ordered by a court to disclose the previously-redacted Mueller report material requested by the organization.While Trump has characterized the Mueller probe as a political witch hunt to reverse the result of the 2016 election, Russian officials have said the allegations were made up to excuse the defeat of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, as well as deflect public opinion away from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.No Evidence Russia Pushed Trump Aide to Sway Republican Party's View on UkraineBuzzFeed's findings also determined that there was no evidence to suggest that Russia directed former Trump campaign aide J.D. Gordon to change the Republican party's stance pertaining to sending lethal assistance to Ukraine during the 2016 US presidential election.Gordon advocated against the Republican party supporting the United States sending lethal security assistance to Ukraine. At the time, Gordon said then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump had stated he did not want the United States to get into a possible World War III over Ukraine.US investigators had suspected Gordon may have had ties to Russia because of his brief engagements with the Russian national Maria Butina, who was charged in US court with conspiracy and acting as an unregistered Russian agent.Mueller’s final report was completed in the spring of 2019 and showed no collusion had taken place between Russia and the Trump campaign or with aides during the subsequent transition.Trump had repeatedly said the investigation was a political witch hunt by Democrats to overturn the results of the 2016 presidential election.

