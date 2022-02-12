Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220212/beijing-pledges-to-support-hong-kong-as-city-observes-record-number-of-covid-19-infections--1092952481.html
Beijing Pledges to Support Hong Kong as City Observes Record Number of COVID-19 Infections
Beijing Pledges to Support Hong Kong as City Observes Record Number of COVID-19 Infections
After months of no COVID-19-related deaths, health officials in Hong Kong have logged at least five fatalities related to the contagious disease this week. The... 12.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-12T01:18+0000
2022-02-12T01:16+0000
hong kong
beijing
china
covid-19
public health
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0b/1092950783_0:305:3071:2032_1920x0_80_0_0_e68778b76d8d91a8631d96cfffd4dd38.jpg
Hong Kong officials are set to meet with mainland Chinese counterparts in the linking city of Shenzhen on Saturday to discuss measures to support the global financial hub's coronavirus strategy. John Lee, Hong Kong's Chief Secretary for Administration, Health Secretary Sophia Chan, and Security Chief Chris Tang are expected to attend the February 12 meeting. News of the planned discussion came as the city observed an increase in new daily COVID-19 infections, rising to 1,325 known infections and 1,500 preliminary positive cases, according to Chuang Shuk-kwan, a senior health official. Many have attributed the spike in cases to Lunar New Year celebrations, including travel. Despite containment efforts, the city's most-recent wave has brought about more than 1,000 daily COVID-19 infections for the first time since the pandemic began. China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office issued a statement on Thursday expressing that Beijing was "highly concerned" about the spike in Hong Kong's COVID-19 cases, which amounted to the city's fifth wave. Officials from mainland China are said to be prepping thousands of lab and medical personnel, as well as millions of COVID-19 testing kits, to assist with public health efforts in Hong Kong. "The HKMAO, Hong Kong liaison office, National Health Commission, Guangdong and Shenzhen officials will join Hong Kong senior officials to go through Hong Kong’s wish list and decide on the best way going forward," a Beijing-based source told the South China Morning Post. Hong Kong officials also reported that a shipment of fresh produce was disrupted by the recent wave of COVID-19 infections. Mainland authorities are seeking to deploy more workers to border checkpoints that process trucks. "As long as Hong Kong asks, the motherland will surely respond ... Hand in hand, we will surely be able to overcome the epidemic soon," reads a government statement issued by the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office.
https://sputniknews.com/20220202/hong-kong-health-officials-fear-tsunami-of-new-cases-due-to-lunar-new-year-travels-1092671195.html
hong kong
beijing
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0b/1092950783_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fec207657d6e80089da2da313625ede9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hong kong, beijing, china, covid-19, public health

Beijing Pledges to Support Hong Kong as City Observes Record Number of COVID-19 Infections

01:18 GMT 12.02.2022
© REUTERS / Lam YikPeople wearing face masks queue outside a community vaccination centre to receive a dose of Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine, in Hong Kong, China February 10, 2022.
People wearing face masks queue outside a community vaccination centre to receive a dose of Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine, in Hong Kong, China February 10, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2022
© REUTERS / Lam Yik
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
After months of no COVID-19-related deaths, health officials in Hong Kong have logged at least five fatalities related to the contagious disease this week. The newly-reported deaths come as the Chinese special administrative region has observed a drastic uptick in new COVID-19 infections, drastically limiting the availability of hospital beds.
Hong Kong officials are set to meet with mainland Chinese counterparts in the linking city of Shenzhen on Saturday to discuss measures to support the global financial hub's coronavirus strategy.
John Lee, Hong Kong's Chief Secretary for Administration, Health Secretary Sophia Chan, and Security Chief Chris Tang are expected to attend the February 12 meeting.
News of the planned discussion came as the city observed an increase in new daily COVID-19 infections, rising to 1,325 known infections and 1,500 preliminary positive cases, according to Chuang Shuk-kwan, a senior health official.

"Our health care system is overloaded, it’s really beyond capacity," Chuang told Reuters.

Many have attributed the spike in cases to Lunar New Year celebrations, including travel. Despite containment efforts, the city's most-recent wave has brought about more than 1,000 daily COVID-19 infections for the first time since the pandemic began.
The skyline of the business district is silhouetted at sunset in Hong Kong Monday, July 13, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2022
Hong Kong Health Officials Fear ‘Tsunami’ of New Cases Due to Lunar New Year Travels
2 February, 01:00 GMT
China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office issued a statement on Thursday expressing that Beijing was "highly concerned" about the spike in Hong Kong's COVID-19 cases, which amounted to the city's fifth wave.
Officials from mainland China are said to be prepping thousands of lab and medical personnel, as well as millions of COVID-19 testing kits, to assist with public health efforts in Hong Kong.
"The HKMAO, Hong Kong liaison office, National Health Commission, Guangdong and Shenzhen officials will join Hong Kong senior officials to go through Hong Kong’s wish list and decide on the best way going forward," a Beijing-based source told the South China Morning Post.
"The first step will be beefing up Hong Kong’s testing capability," the source detailed, referring to the upcoming talks between Hong Kong and Beijing officials. "Contact tracing, quarantine measures will also be discussed."
Hong Kong officials also reported that a shipment of fresh produce was disrupted by the recent wave of COVID-19 infections. Mainland authorities are seeking to deploy more workers to border checkpoints that process trucks.
"As long as Hong Kong asks, the motherland will surely respond ... Hand in hand, we will surely be able to overcome the epidemic soon," reads a government statement issued by the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала