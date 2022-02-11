https://sputniknews.com/20220211/prince-andrew-was-constant-sex-pest-who-joked-about-anal-sex-massage-therapist-says-1092942117.html

Prince Andrew Was 'Constant Sex Pest' Who Joked About Anal Sex, Massage Therapist Says

Gruenbaum also branded the Duke of York a "total creep" and said he "would try to overstep the line" during massage sessions.

Emma Gruenbaum, a massage therapist who counted Prince Andrew among her clients, had some rather unflattering things to say about the way he conducted himself with her during their sessions, The Sun reports.According to the newspaper, Gruenbaum decided to speak up after the prince's legal team argued that his accuser Virginia Giuffre “may suffer from false memories."As Emma explained, she was recommended to Andrew in 2005 by his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, another of her clients. She first met the royal that summer and visited him six times that year.During the interview with the newspaper, Emma revealed that the prince insisted on having full body massages in his bedroom, while he preferred to be almost naked with only a towel covering his modesty.She also described how, when she once “dropped to the floor” while attempting to lower the massage table before a session, Andrew made a rather inappropriate remark about her body.“And I went, ‘None of your f***ing business.’ And he just looked at me in a sort of a dead stare and said, ‘You can’t talk to me like that.’ I said, ‘Well, you can’t speak to me like that.’”She then asked the royal if he was going to behave, otherwise, she said she'd leave, to which Andrew replied “No, I think we’re going to get on just fine” and hoisted himself onto the table.She also alleged that, during their every subsequent encounter, the Duke of York was “would try to overstep the line.”Eventually, she stopped receiving calls from Andrew's staff to arrange appointments, with Gruenbaum speculating that “his patience ran out."Virginia Giuffre (nee Roberts) is currently suing Prince Andrew in the United States, alleging that she was forced to have sex with the Duke of York when she was 17 – allegations that the royal himself has strongly denies.

