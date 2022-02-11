Loyalty Gets Rewarded: Indian Receives Mercedes-Benz Car as Gift From Boss in Viral Video

An employee working for a private company in the Indian state of Kerala was given a huge surprise by his boss for years of hard work and loyalty – a shiny new Mercedes-Benz. C.R. Anish is the chief business development officer of myG, a consumer electronics retail company. He has worked there for the last 22 years so his boss – Shaji – wanted to show his appreciation. A video of Anish being presented with the car in a small ceremony was posted on Instagram – and netizens are going wild. Shaji wrote on Instagram alongside the photo of the black Mercedes-Benz GLA Class 220 d: "Dear Ani... For the last 22 years, you are there for me as a strong pillar. Hope you loved your new cruising partner." The car costs around $67,000 in India.
