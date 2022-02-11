https://sputniknews.com/20220211/loyalty-gets-rewarded-indian-receives-mercedes-benz-car-as-gift-from-boss-in-viral-video-1092932135.html

Loyalty Gets Rewarded: Indian Receives Mercedes-Benz Car as Gift From Boss in Viral Video

Loyalty Gets Rewarded: Indian Receives Mercedes-Benz Car as Gift From Boss in Viral Video

Ever been named employee of the month? Did you get a Christmas bonus last year? Has your boss ever given you a new Mercedes worth $67,000...? 11.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-11T10:14+0000

2022-02-11T10:14+0000

2022-02-11T10:14+0000

mercedes-benz

mercedes

kerala

india

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106484/67/1064846720_0:156:4256:2550_1920x0_80_0_0_609036ea5c0bccfcb066436b5b1dd6ef.jpg

An employee working for a private company in the Indian state of Kerala was given a huge surprise by his boss for years of hard work and loyalty – a shiny new Mercedes-Benz. C.R. Anish is the chief business development officer of myG, a consumer electronics retail company. He has worked there for the last 22 years so his boss – Shaji – wanted to show his appreciation. A video of Anish being presented with the car in a small ceremony was posted on Instagram – and netizens are going wild. Shaji wrote on Instagram alongside the photo of the black Mercedes-Benz GLA Class 220 d: "Dear Ani... For the last 22 years, you are there for me as a strong pillar. Hope you loved your new cruising partner." The car costs around $67,000 in India.

kerala

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

mercedes-benz, mercedes, kerala, india, india