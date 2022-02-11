Registration was successful!
World Leaders Meet in Brest, France for One Ocean Summit
Loyalty Gets Rewarded: Indian Receives Mercedes-Benz Car as Gift From Boss in Viral Video
Loyalty Gets Rewarded: Indian Receives Mercedes-Benz Car as Gift From Boss in Viral Video
Ever been named employee of the month? Did you get a Christmas bonus last year? Has your boss ever given you a new Mercedes worth $67,000...?
An employee working for a private company in the Indian state of Kerala was given a huge surprise by his boss for years of hard work and loyalty – a shiny new Mercedes-Benz. C.R. Anish is the chief business development officer of myG, a consumer electronics retail company. He has worked there for the last 22 years so his boss – Shaji – wanted to show his appreciation. A video of Anish being presented with the car in a small ceremony was posted on Instagram – and netizens are going wild. Shaji wrote on Instagram alongside the photo of the black Mercedes-Benz GLA Class 220 d: "Dear Ani... For the last 22 years, you are there for me as a strong pillar. Hope you loved your new cruising partner." The car costs around $67,000 in India.
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
Ever been named employee of the month? Did you get a Christmas bonus last year? Has your boss ever given you a new Mercedes worth $67,000...?
An employee working for a private company in the Indian state of Kerala was given a huge surprise by his boss for years of hard work and loyalty – a shiny new Mercedes-Benz.

C.R. Anish is the chief business development officer of myG, a consumer electronics retail company. He has worked there for the last 22 years so his boss – Shaji – wanted to show his appreciation.
A video of Anish being presented with the car in a small ceremony was posted on Instagram – and netizens are going wild.
Shaji wrote on Instagram alongside the photo of the black Mercedes-Benz GLA Class 220 d: "Dear Ani... For the last 22 years, you are there for me as a strong pillar. Hope you loved your new cruising partner."
© Photo : Instagram/@shaji_akAK Shaji Gifting Mercedes-Benz GLA Class 220 d
AK Shaji Gifting Mercedes-Benz GLA Class 220 d - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2022
AK Shaji Gifting Mercedes-Benz GLA Class 220 d
© Photo : Instagram/@shaji_ak
The car costs around $67,000 in India.
