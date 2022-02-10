https://sputniknews.com/20220210/nato-chief-stoltenberg-holds-joint-press-conference-with-british-pm-johnson-in-brussels-1092901593.html

NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Joint Press Conference With British PM Johnson in Brussels

NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Joint Press Conference With British PM Johnson in Brussels

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Brussels on Thursday for talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. 10.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-10T10:22+0000

2022-02-10T10:22+0000

2022-02-10T10:22+0000

world

uk

jens stoltenberg

boris johnson

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0a/1092902568_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b25a524f38a9ddae66264ceac062a422.jpg

Jens Stoltenberg and Boris Johnson are holding a press conference following their meeting in Brussels.Stoltenberg and Johnson are expected to discuss the proposal of the UK to strengthen the defence capability of the alliance as well as the security situation around the Ukraine-Russia border crisis.Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have escalated in recent months, as Kiev and the West have been accusing Moscow of a military build-up on the border and allege that Moscow is preparing to attack Ukraine. In turn, Moscow has stressed that it has the right to move troops within Russia's territory and it is not threatening anyone.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, uk, jens stoltenberg, boris johnson