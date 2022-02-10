Registration was successful!
NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Joint Press Conference With British PM Johnson in Brussels
NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Joint Press Conference With British PM Johnson in Brussels
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Brussels on Thursday for talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. 10.02.2022, Sputnik International
Jens Stoltenberg and Boris Johnson are holding a press conference following their meeting in Brussels.Stoltenberg and Johnson are expected to discuss the proposal of the UK to strengthen the defence capability of the alliance as well as the security situation around the Ukraine-Russia border crisis.Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have escalated in recent months, as Kiev and the West have been accusing Moscow of a military build-up on the border and allege that Moscow is preparing to attack Ukraine. In turn, Moscow has stressed that it has the right to move troops within Russia's territory and it is not threatening anyone.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
10:22 GMT 10.02.2022
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Brussels on Thursday for talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
Jens Stoltenberg and Boris Johnson are holding a press conference following their meeting in Brussels.
Stoltenberg and Johnson are expected to discuss the proposal of the UK to strengthen the defence capability of the alliance as well as the security situation around the Ukraine-Russia border crisis.
Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have escalated in recent months, as Kiev and the West have been accusing Moscow of a military build-up on the border and allege that Moscow is preparing to attack Ukraine. In turn, Moscow has stressed that it has the right to move troops within Russia's territory and it is not threatening anyone.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
