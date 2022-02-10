Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220210/ioc-spokesperson-reports-of-russian-figure-skaters-alleged-doping-is-complete-speculation-1092898233.html
IOC Spokesperson: Reports of Russian Figure Skater's Alleged Doping is 'Complete Speculation'
IOC Spokesperson: Reports of Russian Figure Skater's Alleged Doping is 'Complete Speculation'
An International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesperson has said that reports of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's alleged positive drug test are "complete... 10.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-10T03:43+0000
2022-02-10T03:53+0000
russia
olympics
beijing
doping
allegations
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
The medal ceremony for the team figure skating at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics was reportedly put on hold following an issue with Russian 15-year-old Kamila Valieva's drug test. The Russian team finished first in the team event which combines the scores from men's and women's singles skaters, pairs and ice dancers. IOC spokesperson Mark Andrews, when questioned on the matter, said he "won't comment on speculation," and added, "I'm not going to comment on a legal case."
beijing
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, olympics, beijing, doping, allegations

IOC Spokesperson: Reports of Russian Figure Skater's Alleged Doping is 'Complete Speculation'

03:43 GMT 10.02.2022 (Updated: 03:53 GMT 10.02.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Being updated
An International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesperson has said that reports of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's alleged positive drug test are "complete speculation.” The IOC has said deliberations are ongoing and will not comment.
The medal ceremony for the team figure skating at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics was reportedly put on hold following an issue with Russian 15-year-old Kamila Valieva's drug test. The Russian team finished first in the team event which combines the scores from men's and women's singles skaters, pairs and ice dancers.
IOC spokesperson Mark Andrews, when questioned on the matter, said he "won't comment on speculation," and added, "I'm not going to comment on a legal case."
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese