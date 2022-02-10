IOC Spokesperson: Reports of Russian Figure Skater's Alleged Doping is 'Complete Speculation'

The medal ceremony for the team figure skating at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics was reportedly put on hold following an issue with Russian 15-year-old Kamila Valieva's drug test. The Russian team finished first in the team event which combines the scores from men's and women's singles skaters, pairs and ice dancers. IOC spokesperson Mark Andrews, when questioned on the matter, said he "won't comment on speculation," and added, "I'm not going to comment on a legal case."
An International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesperson has said that reports of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's alleged positive drug test are "complete speculation.” The IOC has said deliberations are ongoing and will not comment.
