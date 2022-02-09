Sputnik is live from London as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a Q&A session in the House of Commons.Several MPs previously urged the head of the government to step down due to the "partygate" scandal. The controversy started after reports suggested Johnson had allowed large social events to take place at his residence in the middle of tough lockdown measures and even visited some of them while Britons were strictly prohibited from any gatherings.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
PM Boris Johnson Holds Q&A Session in UK Parliament
PM Boris Johnson Holds Q&A Session in UK Parliament
Several members of Johnson's government resigned on Friday, prompting a Cabinet reshuffle, as the PM faces calls from the opposition to resign due to "partygate" revelations.
Sputnik is live from London as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a Q&A session in the House of Commons.
Several MPs previously urged the head of the government to step down due to the "partygate" scandal. The controversy started after reports suggested Johnson had allowed large social events to take place at his residence in the middle of tough lockdown measures and even visited some of them while Britons were strictly prohibited from any gatherings.