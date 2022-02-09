https://sputniknews.com/20220209/pm-boris-johnson-holds-qa-session-in-uk-parliament-1092873411.html

PM Boris Johnson Holds Q&A Session in UK Parliament

PM Boris Johnson Holds Q&A Session in UK Parliament

Several members of Johnson's government resigned on Friday, prompting a Cabinet reshuffle, as the PM faces calls from the opposition to resign due to... 09.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-09T11:36+0000

2022-02-09T11:36+0000

2022-02-09T11:36+0000

uk

boris johnson

uk house of commons

house of commons

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1f/1092645389_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2ac2b2d57f3a664c7c0491be1930de0d.jpg

Sputnik is live from London as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a Q&A session in the House of Commons.Several MPs previously urged the head of the government to step down due to the "partygate" scandal. The controversy started after reports suggested Johnson had allowed large social events to take place at his residence in the middle of tough lockdown measures and even visited some of them while Britons were strictly prohibited from any gatherings.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

PM Boris Johnson Holds Q&A Session in UK Parliament PM Boris Johnson Holds Q&A Session in UK Parliament 2022-02-09T11:36+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, boris johnson, uk house of commons, house of commons, видео