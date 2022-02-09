Registration was successful!
LIVE: PM Boris Johnson Holds Q&A Session in UK Parliament
PM Boris Johnson Holds Q&A Session in UK Parliament
Several members of Johnson's government resigned on Friday, prompting a Cabinet reshuffle, as the PM faces calls from the opposition to resign due to... 09.02.2022
Sputnik is live from London as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a Q&amp;A session in the House of Commons.Several MPs previously urged the head of the government to step down due to the "partygate" scandal. The controversy started after reports suggested Johnson had allowed large social events to take place at his residence in the middle of tough lockdown measures and even visited some of them while Britons were strictly prohibited from any gatherings.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
PM Boris Johnson Holds Q&A Session in UK Parliament

11:36 GMT 09.02.2022
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement on Sue Gray's report regarding the alleged Downing Street parties during COVID-19 lockdown, in the House of Commons in London, Britain, January 31, 2022
Subscribe
Several members of Johnson's government resigned on Friday, prompting a Cabinet reshuffle, as the PM faces calls from the opposition to resign due to "partygate" revelations.
Sputnik is live from London as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a Q&A session in the House of Commons.
Several MPs previously urged the head of the government to step down due to the "partygate" scandal. The controversy started after reports suggested Johnson had allowed large social events to take place at his residence in the middle of tough lockdown measures and even visited some of them while Britons were strictly prohibited from any gatherings.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
