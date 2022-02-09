https://sputniknews.com/20220209/jan-6-panel-subpoenas-trump-trade-adviser-peter-navarro-1092893754.html

1/6 Panel Subpoenas Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Over Alleged Efforts to Change 2020 Election Results

In the subpoena, the Committee states that the combination of "publicly available information and information produced to the Select Committee" indicates that Navarro has "documents and information that are relevant to the Select Committee's investigation."The Committee does not detail any of the non-public information they have gathered but does utilize the publically available information, much of it directly produced by Navarro.

