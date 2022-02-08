Registration was successful!
International
WATCH LIVE: Pro-Palestinian Protest Hits Cambridge Amid Visit by Israeli Ambassador Hotovely
Pro-Palestinian Protest Hits Cambridge Amid Visit by Israeli Ambassador Hotovely
Activists urged members of the Cambridge Union to boycott the meeting, accusing the envoy of "colonialism" due to her statements regarding the territories of... 08.02.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Cambridge, England, as pro-Palestinian protesters gather to hold a demonstration amid a visit by Israeli Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely, who is set to deliver a speech at the Cambridge Union. Activists from the university's Palestinian society previously signed an open letter denouncing the event.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Put More!
uk, university of cambridge, israel, tzipi hotovely

Pro-Palestinian Protest Hits Cambridge Amid Visit by Israeli Ambassador Hotovely

16:29 GMT 08.02.2022
Tzipi Hotovely sits in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem.
Tzipi Hotovely sits in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.02.2022
© AP Photo / Emil Salman
Activists urged members of the Cambridge Union to boycott the meeting, accusing the envoy of "colonialism" due to her statements regarding the territories of the West Bank.
Sputnik is live from Cambridge, England, as pro-Palestinian protesters gather to hold a demonstration amid a visit by Israeli Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely, who is set to deliver a speech at the Cambridge Union.
Activists from the university's Palestinian society previously signed an open letter denouncing the event.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Put More!
