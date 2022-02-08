https://sputniknews.com/20220208/pro-palestinian-protest-hits-cambridge-amid-visit-by-israeli-ambassador-hotovely-1092844795.html

Pro-Palestinian Protest Hits Cambridge Amid Visit by Israeli Ambassador Hotovely

Pro-Palestinian Protest Hits Cambridge Amid Visit by Israeli Ambassador Hotovely

Activists urged members of the Cambridge Union to boycott the meeting, accusing the envoy of "colonialism" due to her statements regarding the territories of... 08.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-08T16:29+0000

2022-02-08T16:29+0000

2022-02-08T16:29+0000

uk

university of cambridge

israel

tzipi hotovely

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102794/68/1027946881_0:0:3801:2138_1920x0_80_0_0_71441a3b256a0c3f5b62bb1aaf032533.jpg

Sputnik is live from Cambridge, England, as pro-Palestinian protesters gather to hold a demonstration amid a visit by Israeli Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely, who is set to deliver a speech at the Cambridge Union. Activists from the university's Palestinian society previously signed an open letter denouncing the event.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Put More!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pro-Palestinian Protest Hits Cambridge Amid Visit by Israeli Ambassador Hotovely Pro-Palestinian Protest Hits Cambridge Amid Visit by Israeli Ambassador Hotovely 2022-02-08T16:29+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, university of cambridge, israel, tzipi hotovely, видео