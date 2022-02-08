Sputnik is live from Cambridge, England, as pro-Palestinian protesters gather to hold a demonstration amid a visit by Israeli Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely, who is set to deliver a speech at the Cambridge Union. Activists from the university's Palestinian society previously signed an open letter denouncing the event.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Put More!
Pro-Palestinian Protest Hits Cambridge Amid Visit by Israeli Ambassador Hotovely
Activists urged members of the Cambridge Union to boycott the meeting, accusing the envoy of "colonialism" due to her statements regarding the territories of the West Bank.
Activists from the university's Palestinian society previously signed an open letter denouncing the event.