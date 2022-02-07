Registration was successful!
Tory and Labour MPs Defend BoJo's Wife From 'Sexist' Attacks Amid Claims of 'Meddling' in Politics
07.02.2022
Both Javid and Ashworth, who is also the shadow minister for Work and Pensions, were interviewed separately by the Sky News broadcaster following the publication on Sunday of an unauthorised biography of Johnson's wife Carrie, claiming that she is meddling in political decisions taken by the prime minister.Asked if attacks on Carrie Johnson were appropriate, Ashworth replied: "No, it is not. I think it is sexist, misogynist".The Labour lawmaker noted that it was Johnson who put himself forward to the British people and that his was the name on the ballot paper, not his wife's.In a new book that was serialised in the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday this weekend, former Conservative Party deputy chairman Michael Ashcroft claimed his wife was preventing Johnson "from leading Britain as effectively as the voters deserve".On Sunday evening, a spokesperson for Carrie Johnson said that she is the target of a "brutal briefing campaign" by "enemies of her husband" and that she was a private individual who plays no role in government.
Tory and Labour MPs Defend BoJo's Wife From 'Sexist' Attacks Amid Claims of 'Meddling' in Politics

10:31 GMT 07.02.2022
© REUTERS / Henry NichollsFILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson partner Carrie Symonds reacts outside 10 Downing Street during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 14, 2020.
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson partner Carrie Symonds reacts outside 10 Downing Street during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 14, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2022
© REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
LONDON, (Sputnik) - UK Health minister Sajid Javid and Labour lawmaker Jonathan Ashworth on Monday agreed that recent attacks on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie are "sexist" and "misogynist" and said that the families of politicians should be "left alone".
Both Javid and Ashworth, who is also the shadow minister for Work and Pensions, were interviewed separately by the Sky News broadcaster following the publication on Sunday of an unauthorised biography of Johnson's wife Carrie, claiming that she is meddling in political decisions taken by the prime minister.

"Going after Carrie Johnson is undignified, it’s unfair and it’s just wrong", the health secretary in Johnson’s government said.

Asked if attacks on Carrie Johnson were appropriate, Ashworth replied: "No, it is not. I think it is sexist, misogynist".
© AFP 2022 / BEN STANSALLBritain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) and his wife Carrie (R) arrive at the Manchester Central convention centre ahead of his keynote speech on the final day of the annual Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, northwest England, on October 6, 2021
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) and his wife Carrie (R) arrive at the Manchester Central convention centre ahead of his keynote speech on the final day of the annual Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, northwest England, on October 6, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2022
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) and his wife Carrie (R) arrive at the Manchester Central convention centre ahead of his keynote speech on the final day of the annual Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, northwest England, on October 6, 2021
© AFP 2022 / BEN STANSALL
The Labour lawmaker noted that it was Johnson who put himself forward to the British people and that his was the name on the ballot paper, not his wife's.

"Leave her alone", he stressed.

In a new book that was serialised in the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday this weekend, former Conservative Party deputy chairman Michael Ashcroft claimed his wife was preventing Johnson "from leading Britain as effectively as the voters deserve".
On Sunday evening, a spokesperson for Carrie Johnson said that she is the target of a "brutal briefing campaign" by "enemies of her husband" and that she was a private individual who plays no role in government.
