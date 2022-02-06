Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220206/munich-security-conference-head-hopes-putin-to-participate-online-1092804322.html
Munich Security Conference Head Hopes Putin to Participate Online
Munich Security Conference Head Hopes Putin to Participate Online
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The chairman of the Munich Security Conference, Wolfgang Ischinger, expressed hope on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will join... 06.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-06T15:45+0000
2022-02-06T17:04+0000
vladimir putin
wolfgang ischinger
munich security conference
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103468/85/1034688570_0:0:3083:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_8557413bdd3f7e4d00915a0a5cc1cbea.jpg
Putin rejected an invitation to take part in the event in person, Ischinger told Germany's Deutsche Presse-Agentur (DPA), but the president might want to address the participants via videoconferencing.The chairman added that US Vice President Kamala Harris, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will partake in the conference.Apart from Scholz and Zelenskyy, about 35 heads of state and prime ministers are expected to attend the meeting, alongside NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen.The participation of French President Emmanuel Macron is still in question, according to Ischinger."That has not yet been finally decided in the Elysee Palace," he said.The conference will be attended by nearly 100 ministers, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is also expected to join the event.The Munich Security Conference will be held on 18-20 February at the Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference will take place in a mixed format: not more than 600 participants will be present at the venue. The rest will join the conference online. Every day, the participants will be tested for COVID-19, and all of them will have to submit their vaccination certificates.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103468/85/1034688570_352:0:3083:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f285e834054076f194a9420a4f1d680c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
vladimir putin, wolfgang ischinger, munich security conference

Munich Security Conference Head Hopes Putin to Participate Online

15:45 GMT 06.02.2022 (Updated: 17:04 GMT 06.02.2022)
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the photo bankRussian President Vladimir Putin at the 43rd Munich Conference on Security Policy held at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel. File photo
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 43rd Munich Conference on Security Policy held at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2022
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The chairman of the Munich Security Conference, Wolfgang Ischinger, expressed hope on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will join the event via videoconferencing after the Kremlin announced that the leader did not plan to participate in the event.
Putin rejected an invitation to take part in the event in person, Ischinger told Germany's Deutsche Presse-Agentur (DPA), but the president might want to address the participants via videoconferencing.

"I definitely do not want to isolate Russia," Ischinger told the news agency.

The chairman added that US Vice President Kamala Harris, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will partake in the conference.
Apart from Scholz and Zelenskyy, about 35 heads of state and prime ministers are expected to attend the meeting, alongside NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen.
The participation of French President Emmanuel Macron is still in question, according to Ischinger.
"That has not yet been finally decided in the Elysee Palace," he said.
The conference will be attended by nearly 100 ministers, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is also expected to join the event.
The Munich Security Conference will be held on 18-20 February at the Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference will take place in a mixed format: not more than 600 participants will be present at the venue. The rest will join the conference online. Every day, the participants will be tested for COVID-19, and all of them will have to submit their vaccination certificates.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese