'Farewell Nightingale': Watch People in India Throng Streets to Bid Adieu to Lata Mangeshkar

India's singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, fondly called "Nightingale" or "Queen of Melody", passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday. She had been battling COVID-19 and pneumonia for over 28 days in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital and suffered multi-organ failure.
Thousands of people gathered on the streets to pay their last respects to India's legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar
during her funeral procession from her house to the cremation place in Maharashtra state's Mumbai city.
Wrapped in India's tricolour flag, Lata Mangeshkar was given full state honours by Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force officials and an emotional farewell from the people who walked behind the Army convoy carrying the mortal remains of the legend for the final rites at the grand Shivaji Park in Mumbai.
From chanting slogans of "Long Live Lata Didi" ("Lata Did Amar Rahe") to expressing gratitude for her soulful music that touched millions of hearts worldwide and praying with folded hands for the singer to rest in peace, the moment filled everyone with deep feelings of sorrow and despair as India's nightingale went silent.
Several bigwigs, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra state chief Uddhav Thackeray, Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shradha Kapoor, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, and others attended Lata Mangeshkar's cremation ceremony, which took on Sunday.
In a career spanning seven decades, Lata Mangeshkar recorded over 30,000 songs in 35 Indian and foreign languages and was honoured with the Bharat Ratna and Dadasaheb Phalke awards, the highest honour in Indian cinema for her contribution to the nation and India's music industry.
Following the demise of the legend, the country will observe two days of national mourning. The national flag will fly at half-mast as a mark of respect. Several entertainment events and launch stands cancelled amid the national mourning.