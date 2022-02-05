https://sputniknews.com/20220205/living-breathing-cryptocurrency-group-of-artists-plans-to-inject-bitcoin-into-mice-1092774377.html

Living, Breathing Cryptocurrency? Group of Artists Plans to 'Inject' Bitcoin Into Mice

The group behind this scheme reportedly said that they "prefer to be like a pack with no country, no gender, no member" at this stage of the project. 05.02.2022, Sputnik International

A new, decentralised, autonomous organisation that was launched last month seeks to essentially merge living creatures with cryptocurrency, Vice Motherboard reports.Presenting themselves as a collective of artists, the group, BitMouseDAO, told the media outlet that they "prefer to be like pack with no country, no gender, no member" at this stage.BitMouseDAO's plan involves using a cold wallet, where purchased bitcoins are going to be pumped into, to generate a private key offline.That private key then would be encoded into mouse DNA via genetic engineering, with BitMouseDAO expressing hope that the mouse's offspring will inherit the key as well.BitMouseDAO also promised not to harm the mice involved in the scheme, as the code would be introduced into the creatures' DNA either via a harmless virus or through gene editing techniques that won't target any useful proteins.By 31 January, however, the group had "almost no money" as the only two investors it managed to attract contributed .01 ETH each.

