Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Yellow Vests Hit the Streets of Paris to Protest Against COVID-19 Restrictions, Macron’s Policies
https://sputniknews.com/20220205/living-breathing-cryptocurrency-group-of-artists-plans-to-inject-bitcoin-into-mice-1092774377.html
Living, Breathing Cryptocurrency? Group of Artists Plans to 'Inject' Bitcoin Into Mice
Living, Breathing Cryptocurrency? Group of Artists Plans to 'Inject' Bitcoin Into Mice
The group behind this scheme reportedly said that they "prefer to be like a pack with no country, no gender, no member" at this stage of the project. 05.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-05T12:44+0000
2022-02-05T12:44+0000
tech
bitcoin
mice
project
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105370/30/1053703089_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_ad9f02a14b0f97f43f270c8e333e36e5.jpg
A new, decentralised, autonomous organisation that was launched last month seeks to essentially merge living creatures with cryptocurrency, Vice Motherboard reports.Presenting themselves as a collective of artists, the group, BitMouseDAO, told the media outlet that they "prefer to be like pack with no country, no gender, no member" at this stage.BitMouseDAO's plan involves using a cold wallet, where purchased bitcoins are going to be pumped into, to generate a private key offline.That private key then would be encoded into mouse DNA via genetic engineering, with BitMouseDAO expressing hope that the mouse's offspring will inherit the key as well.BitMouseDAO also promised not to harm the mice involved in the scheme, as the code would be introduced into the creatures' DNA either via a harmless virus or through gene editing techniques that won't target any useful proteins.By 31 January, however, the group had "almost no money" as the only two investors it managed to attract contributed .01 ETH each.
https://sputniknews.com/20220130/biden-administration-reportedly-plans-to-regulate-bitcoin-alt-coins-and-nft-1092620499.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105370/30/1053703089_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_cebe3763d219dfe9915b90ca2df47cd7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tech, bitcoin, mice, project

Living, Breathing Cryptocurrency? Group of Artists Plans to 'Inject' Bitcoin Into Mice

12:44 GMT 05.02.2022
CC0 / Pixabay / Baby mouse
Baby mouse - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.02.2022
CC0 / Pixabay /
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The group behind this scheme reportedly said that they "prefer to be like a pack with no country, no gender, no member" at this stage of the project.
A new, decentralised, autonomous organisation that was launched last month seeks to essentially merge living creatures with cryptocurrency, Vice Motherboard reports.
Presenting themselves as a collective of artists, the group, BitMouseDAO, told the media outlet that they "prefer to be like pack with no country, no gender, no member" at this stage.
"BitMouseDAO is an art project that connects the crypto world with the art world as well as the biological realm through the bold idea of putting bitcoins in mice," they said. "We explore consensus on the value of crypto and our vision for the future of technology. We aren't making a biochemical monster."
BitMouseDAO's plan involves using a cold wallet, where purchased bitcoins are going to be pumped into, to generate a private key offline.
That private key then would be encoded into mouse DNA via genetic engineering, with BitMouseDAO expressing hope that the mouse's offspring will inherit the key as well.
"Ideally the offspring of the BitMouse would also carry the private key," they explained. "We would make specimens of them to sell at auction after they die of natural causes. At that point, a single Bitcoin would split into multiple specimens, but as soon as someone breaks the specimen to extract the genetic information and thus remove the BitMouse, the other specimens would lose their value. On the flip side, breaking the specimen and destroying the artwork may not even happen when bitcoins are worthless."
BitMouseDAO also promised not to harm the mice involved in the scheme, as the code would be introduced into the creatures' DNA either via a harmless virus or through gene editing techniques that won't target any useful proteins.
Souvenir coins with the cryptocurrency logos of Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.01.2022
Biden Administration Reportedly Plans to Regulate Bitcoin, Alt Coins, and NFT
30 January, 13:33 GMT
By 31 January, however, the group had "almost no money" as the only two investors it managed to attract contributed .01 ETH each.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese