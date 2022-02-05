Registration was successful!
GoFundMe Removes Fundraiser of Canada Trucker Protest for Violating Service - Statement
GoFundMe Removes Fundraiser of Canada Trucker Protest for Violating Service - Statement
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The GoFundMe fundraising platform said it removed a fundraiser organized by Canadian truckers because the group allegedly violated the...
"GoFundMe supports peaceful protests and we believe that was the intention of the Freedom Convoy 2022 fundraiser when it was first created," the company said in a statement on Friday. "We now have evidence from law enforcement that the previously peaceful demonstration has become an occupation, with police reports of violence and other unlawful activity."The Freedom Convoy's fundraiser violated the platform's terms of service and has been removed, the company said. No more funds will be directly distributed to the organization's organizers, the remaining funds may be sent to credible charities verified by GoFundMe, the company added.The company explained that organizers initially indicated that the one million dollars raised earlier this week would be used to help people make the trip to Ottawa to participate in a peaceful protest.Some 50,000 Canadian truckers and tens of thousands of Canadians descended peacefully on the capital Ottawa in protest of vaccine mandates as unconstitutional as well as immoral. The protestors said they will stay in Ottawa until the restrictions are removed.
02:54 GMT 05.02.2022
© ALEX KENTTrucker signs a protestors sign during a rally against COVID-19 on Parliament Hill on January 30, 2022 in Ottawa, Canada.
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The GoFundMe fundraising platform said it removed a fundraiser organized by Canadian truckers because the group allegedly violated the terms of service by engaging in violence during their ongoing demonstration against the Canadian government's vaccine mandates.
"GoFundMe supports peaceful protests and we believe that was the intention of the Freedom Convoy 2022 fundraiser when it was first created," the company said in a statement on Friday. "We now have evidence from law enforcement that the previously peaceful demonstration has become an occupation, with police reports of violence and other unlawful activity."
The Freedom Convoy's fundraiser violated the platform's terms of service and has been removed, the company said. No more funds will be directly distributed to the organization's organizers, the remaining funds may be sent to credible charities verified by GoFundMe, the company added.
The company explained that organizers initially indicated that the one million dollars raised earlier this week would be used to help people make the trip to Ottawa to participate in a peaceful protest.
Some 50,000 Canadian truckers and tens of thousands of Canadians descended peacefully on the capital Ottawa in protest of vaccine mandates as unconstitutional as well as immoral. The protestors said they will stay in Ottawa until the restrictions are removed.
