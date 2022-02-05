https://sputniknews.com/20220205/gofundme-removes-fundraiser-of-canada-trucker-protest-for-violating-service---statement-1092765958.html

"GoFundMe supports peaceful protests and we believe that was the intention of the Freedom Convoy 2022 fundraiser when it was first created," the company said in a statement on Friday. "We now have evidence from law enforcement that the previously peaceful demonstration has become an occupation, with police reports of violence and other unlawful activity."The Freedom Convoy's fundraiser violated the platform's terms of service and has been removed, the company said. No more funds will be directly distributed to the organization's organizers, the remaining funds may be sent to credible charities verified by GoFundMe, the company added.The company explained that organizers initially indicated that the one million dollars raised earlier this week would be used to help people make the trip to Ottawa to participate in a peaceful protest.Some 50,000 Canadian truckers and tens of thousands of Canadians descended peacefully on the capital Ottawa in protest of vaccine mandates as unconstitutional as well as immoral. The protestors said they will stay in Ottawa until the restrictions are removed.

