Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220205/covid-19-gave-sense-of-smell-to-woman-who-grew-up-without-it-1092766839.html
COVID-19 Gave Sense of Smell to Woman Who Grew Up Without It
COVID-19 Gave Sense of Smell to Woman Who Grew Up Without It
Many people who have been ill with COVID-19 infections have noticed a loss of smell. Some, meanwhile, complain that smells have become unbearably intense and... 05.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-05T06:11+0000
2022-02-05T06:11+0000
world
uk
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/15/1092433913_0:430:1920:1510_1920x0_80_0_0_44289c7d1a0fccfc39280812f1d415e3.jpg
Nancy Simpson from London, UK was born and grew up without a sense of smell. However, unexpectedly, after she had been ill with COVID-19, she suddenly became able to smell.She added that now she really is enjoying smelling fruits, candles, and using herbs in cooking.As the sense of smell is linked to taste, now Nancy Simpson can enjoy the full flavour of food.Loss of smell is one of the most common symptoms of COVID-19, usually occurring within the first week. This occurs in 75-80% of patients who show symptoms and is presumably due to the fact that the virus infects the supporting cells of the olfactory epithelium, which surround the receptor neurons responsible for the perception of odours.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/15/1092433913_0:96:1920:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_7df2b84f28cd69651d55f9ddee01a6fe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, uk, covid-19

COVID-19 Gave Sense of Smell to Woman Who Grew Up Without It

06:11 GMT 05.02.2022
CC0 / / Mediterranean food
Mediterranean food - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.02.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Many people who have been ill with COVID-19 infections have noticed a loss of smell. Some, meanwhile, complain that smells have become unbearably intense and unusual.
Nancy Simpson from London, UK was born and grew up without a sense of smell. However, unexpectedly, after she had been ill with COVID-19, she suddenly became able to smell.
“I stayed at home over Christmas, isolating in my room, and one day I realised I was able to smell everything," she said, as quoted by The Sun.
She added that now she really is enjoying smelling fruits, candles, and using herbs in cooking.
As the sense of smell is linked to taste, now Nancy Simpson can enjoy the full flavour of food.
Loss of smell is one of the most common symptoms of COVID-19, usually occurring within the first week.
This occurs in 75-80% of patients who show symptoms and is presumably due to the fact that the virus infects the supporting cells of the olfactory epithelium, which surround the receptor neurons responsible for the perception of odours.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese