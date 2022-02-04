Registration was successful!
Live Updates: Putin Arrives in China For Meeting With Xi, Opening Ceremony of Winter Olympics
The 2022 Olympic Games will be held from 4-20 February and the Paralympic Games from 4-13 March. 04.02.2022, Sputnik International
Live Updates: Putin Arrives in China For Meeting With Xi, Opening Ceremony of Winter Olympics

07:45 GMT 04.02.2022
The 2022 Olympic Games will be held from 4-20 February and the Paralympic Games from 4-13 March.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have started their meeting ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.
The presidents are expected to discuss the international agenda, including Russia's dialogue with the United States and NATO on European security guarantees, as well as bilateral cooperation in the economy, energy, space and other areas.
The upcoming 2022 Olympic Games Games are notable for the fact that the competitions will be held simultaneously in three host zones - Beijing (hockey, figure skating, speed skating, curling), Zhangjiakou (biathlon, cross-country skiing, snowboarding, ski jumping), and Yanqing (alpine skiing, bobsleigh, skeleton and luge).
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
07:47 GMT 04.02.2022
IOC Registers 21 COVID-19 Cases at Beijing Olympics Over Past 24 Hours, Total Rises to 308
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Friday it has registered 21 coronavirus cases among the participants of the 2022 Beijing Games who arrived over the past day, taking the total of cases in the so-called Olympic bubble to 308.

According to the IOC, 1,344 Olympic-related arrivals entered China on Thursday, including 737 athletes and team officials and 607 other stakeholders.

"After confirmatory tests, 14 confirmed positive cases had been notified, seven of them are from athletes and team officials, and seven of them are from other stakeholders," the IOC said in a statement, adding that among 71,081 PCR tests taken from the closed-loop, "seven confirmed positive cases had been notified, two of them are from athletes and team officials, and five of them are from other stakeholders."

All Olympic-related personnel and delegations are under closed-loop management, which means that they are completely separated from the outside society, the IOC specified.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Olympic bubble has reached 308, according to the statement.

Among Olympic athletes who contracted the coronavirus were two Swedish hockey players, Swedish newspaper Expressen reported on Friday.

The PCR tests came back positive for the Swedish team captain, defender Henrik Tommernes, and defender Theodor Lennstrom, as well as physiotherapist Sven Thomsson, the newspaper said, adding that the second test for all three was negative and they were quarantined until a third test, which has to be taken 24 hours after the second one, comes back negative as well.
