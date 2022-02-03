Registration was successful!
UN Survey: Moscow World's Best City in Terms of Quality of Life, Infrastructure Development
UN Survey: Moscow World's Best City in Terms of Quality of Life, Infrastructure Development
The City Prosperity Index (CPI) measures different kinds of achievements in a city and identifies its prosperity with success, wealth, thriving conditions... 03.02.2022, Sputnik International
Russia's capital, Moscow, has been recognised as the world's best city in terms of quality of life and infrastructure development, according to a report based on the UN-Habitat City Prosperity Index. Together with Singapore and Toronto, Canada, Moscow has been included in the world's top three most prosperous cities. The top ten also include Sydney, London, Paris, Madrid, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and New York.
UN Survey: Moscow World's Best City in Terms of Quality of Life, Infrastructure Development

11:27 GMT 03.02.2022 (Updated: 11:40 GMT 03.02.2022)
© Sputnik / Maksim BlinovA general view shows the Soviet era skyscraper on Kotelnicheskaya Embankment of the Moskva river, Foreign ministry headquarters, Radisson Royal Hotel Moscow, the Christ the Savior cathedral and the Kremlin, with the Moscow International Business Centre, also known as "Moskva-City", seen in te background, in Moscow, Russia
A general view shows the Soviet era skyscraper on Kotelnicheskaya Embankment of the Moskva river, Foreign ministry headquarters, Radisson Royal Hotel Moscow, the Christ the Savior cathedral and the Kremlin, with the Moscow International Business Centre, also known as Moskva-City, seen in te background, in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.02.2022
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
Sofia Chegodaeva
The City Prosperity Index (CPI) measures different kinds of achievements in a city and identifies its prosperity with success, wealth, thriving conditions, well-being as well as confidence in the future, and opportunities for all.
Russia's capital, Moscow, has been recognised as the world's best city in terms of quality of life and infrastructure development, according to a report based on the UN-Habitat City Prosperity Index.
Together with Singapore and Toronto, Canada, Moscow has been included in the world's top three most prosperous cities. The top ten also include Sydney, London, Paris, Madrid, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and New York.
In terms of the quality of life and infrastructure development, Moscow has been ranked the world's best city.
In terms of quality of life and infrastructure development, Moscow has been ranked the world's best city. The report, published on 2 February, offers an analysis of the 29 selected cities which "represent all continents and a diversity of social, economic, cultural and urban realities": Bangkok, Bogota, Buenos Aires, Beijing, Hong Kong, Delhi, Jakarta, Lagos, Lima, London, Madrid, Mexico, Moscow, Nairobi, New York, Osaka, Paris, Riyadh, Santiago, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Sydney, Singapore, Tokyo, Toronto, Ho Chi Minh City, Shanghai and Wuhan.
The UN-Habitat City Prosperity Index (CPI) is used to measure the overall achievements in a city in six categories related to how cities create and distribute the socio-economic benefits of prosperity: productivity, infrastructure development, quality of life, equity and social inclusion, environmental sustainability, urban governance, and legislation.
