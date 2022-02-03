https://sputniknews.com/20220203/sweden-pledges-ukraine-unwavering-solidarity-worth-5-million-amid-russia-nato-standoff-1092707834.html

Sweden has joined the recently created Partnership Fund for Resilient Ukraine and has pledged to contribute SEK 50 million ($5.4 million) over the next three years, the government said in a press release.In the words of Swedish Development Aid Minister Matilda Ernkrans, the fund, launched together with the UK, Canada, Switzerland and the US, is aimed at bolstering Ukraine against “Russian aggression”, which is how the West generally sees Russia-Ukraine relations following the 2014 Western-backed coup that prompted Crimea to overwhelmingly vote for re-unification with Russia and drove two regions of eastern Ukraine to break away. In recent months, the “aggression” narrative has been reinforced by Russia's movement of troops within its own borders, which the West portrays as proof of “imminent” invasion.Ernkrans argued that the fund will contribute to an improvement in the delivery of community services, increased dialogue and inclusive economic development. The contribution also indicates that Sweden supports Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to Ernkrans.Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde reiterated the claim of “Russian aggression since 2014” and described the aid as Sweden showing “unwavering solidarity and extensive support for Ukraine in a troubled situation”.Ukraine is already the largest recipient of Sweden's reform support to Eastern Europe, and is given approximately SEK 240 million ($26 million) annually.Earlier, Denmark said it was ready to support Ukraine with arms and military gear in the event of escalation and has contributed a frigate to the combined NATO force in the Baltic Sea as well as fighter jets to the air police missions over the Baltic States, presenting both steps as surveillance, deterrence, and “sending a signal to Russia”. Furthermore, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also threatened Russia with sanctions of “unprecedented dimensions”.These steps and promised help to Ukraine come amid the exchange of letters between the US, NATO and Russia on security proposals set forth by Moscow in a bid to ease the current tensions. Among other things, Washington and NATO were asked to abandon plans for NATO's eastward expansion, particularly plans to incorporate Ukraine or any other former Soviet republic (aside from the Baltic countries, which are members) into the alliance. While both the US and NATO insisted on the alliance's open doors policy, Moscow replied that they failed to adequately address its legitimate security concerns.Throughout most of 2021 and up to the present day, Western politicians and media have blatantly accused Russia of a military build-up near Ukraine's borders in preparation for an “imminent” invasion and threatened with far-reaching sanctions. Moscow has brushed aside all the allegations, instead accusing the West of artificially blowing up tensions and hostilities.

