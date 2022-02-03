https://sputniknews.com/20220203/rapper-tdott-woo-gunned-down-outside-his-grandmothers-home-hours-after-signing-record-deal-1092731161.html
Rapper TDott Woo Gunned Down Outside His Grandmother’s Home Hours After Signing Record Deal
Rapper TDott Woo Gunned Down Outside His Grandmother’s Home Hours After Signing Record Deal
NYC rapper TDott Woo was fatally shot outside his grandmother’s home in Brooklyn on Tuesday, officials with the New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed to... 03.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-03T20:55+0000
2022-02-03T20:55+0000
2022-02-03T20:54+0000
death
new york city
brooklyn
rapper
musician
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105034/36/1050343647_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1b3b4341dd4eb2d756f9e70e395f128f.jpg
TDott Woo, born Tahjay Dobson, was shot on Tuesday in the Canarsie neighborhood of Brooklyn in a drive-by shooting on Avenue L near East 98th Street at around 2:20 p.m local time. He was later taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.“I was wondering and I said, ‘No, that’s too close to home, the shooting has to be near here,’” she continued. “Then I found out it’s my grandson that got shot, he died in the hospital.” She says she saw her grandson’s body laying in front of her home.Just hours before his death, TDott Woo had struck a deal with the record label Million Dollar Music. “He rose to prominence for his ‘Woo Walk’ from a community whose drill music has and continues to electrify the world,” the label said of the musician.“It’s an honor to remain your friend until your last moments,” Million Dollar Music wrote. “Your memory will always stay with us no matter where we go and what we do.”TDott was well known for dancing in Fivio Foreign’s music video for “Big Drip,” as well as his moves in Pop Smoke’s “Welcome to the Party.” Fivio Foreign paid homage to the artist in an Instagram post, writing, “Imma miss you forever baby boy. You was the prince of this city. Long Live Prince T Dot. I love you gang. Like forever watch over me like you always do.”TDott’s friend Pop Smoke was killed in February of 2020 when his home was reportedly robbed. The late rapper’s alleged killer was only 15. Two of the four who allegedly invaded Pop Smoke’s home were minors, and the oldest was only 19.One music personality has said he’s had enough. New York City’s Hot 97 DJ Drewski has announced that he will stop promoting music that mention gang affiliation and rapper disputes.“I’m not supporting no more diss/gang music!” Drewski wrote on Instagram. “If ya dissing each other in the songs, don’t even send it to me! I don’t care if the artist sends it, the label sends it, your big Homie sends it! I will not support or play anymore Diss/Gang records on the radio! We r losing too many young men and women to the streets!”The confirmation came as US President Joe Biden visited New York City to address the surging gun violence developments in the Big Apple and those taking place nationwide. The commander-in-chief underscored that the answer to spiking crime rates was “not to defund the police” or “abandon the streets” but to instead “come together.”
brooklyn
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105034/36/1050343647_0:0:1708:1281_1920x0_80_0_0_10e5ad131c690a0894a58d930f4e25c7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
death, new york city, brooklyn, rapper, musician
Rapper TDott Woo Gunned Down Outside His Grandmother’s Home Hours After Signing Record Deal
Subscribe
NYC rapper TDott Woo was fatally shot outside his grandmother’s home in Brooklyn on Tuesday, officials with the New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed to People magazine. The rapper and rising star had signed with Million Dollar Music earlier that day.
TDott Woo, born Tahjay Dobson, was shot on Tuesday
in the Canarsie neighborhood of Brooklyn in a drive-by shooting on Avenue L near East 98th Street at around 2:20 p.m local time. He was later taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
“It seems like somebody called him and he went outside,” TDott Woo’s grandmother
reportedly said. “I hear the four shots, three in his back and one in his head, I think. It was boom, boom, boom, boom, very quick rapid shots.”
“I was wondering and I said, ‘No, that’s too close to home, the shooting has to be near here,’” she continued. “Then I found out it’s my grandson that got shot, he died in the hospital.” She says she saw her grandson’s body laying in front of her home.
“He was bleeding out,” she said. “He was out there alone, and I started to cry and call 911.”
Just hours before his death, TDott Woo had struck a deal with the record label Million Dollar Music
. “He rose to prominence for his ‘Woo Walk’ from a community whose drill music has and continues to electrify the world,” the label said of the musician.
“It’s an honor to remain your friend until your last moments,” Million Dollar Music
wrote. “Your memory will always stay with us no matter where we go and what we do.”
TDott was well known for dancing in Fivio Foreign’s music video for “Big Drip,” as well as his moves in Pop Smoke’s “Welcome to the Party.” Fivio Foreign paid homage to the artist in an Instagram post, writing, “Imma miss you forever baby boy. You was the prince of this city. Long Live Prince T Dot. I love you gang. Like forever watch over me like you always do.”
TDott’s friend Pop Smoke
was killed in February of 2020 when his home was reportedly robbed. The late rapper’s alleged killer was only 15. Two of the four who allegedly invaded Pop Smoke’s home were minors, and the oldest was only 19.
One music personality has said he’s had enough. New York City’s Hot 97 DJ Drewski
has announced that he will stop promoting music that mention gang affiliation and rapper disputes.
“I’m not supporting no more diss/gang music!” Drewski wrote on Instagram. “If ya dissing each other in the songs, don’t even send it to me! I don’t care if the artist sends it, the label sends it, your big Homie sends it! I will not support or play anymore Diss/Gang records on the radio! We r losing too many young men and women to the streets!”
The confirmation came as US President Joe Biden
visited New York City to address the surging gun violence developments in the Big Apple and those taking place nationwide. The commander-in-chief underscored that the answer to spiking crime rates was “not to defund the police” or “abandon the streets” but to instead “come together.”