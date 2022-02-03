Rapper TDott Woo Gunned Down Outside His Grandmother’s Home Hours After Signing Record Deal

https://sputniknews.com/20220203/rapper-tdott-woo-gunned-down-outside-his-grandmothers-home-hours-after-signing-record-deal-1092731161.html

TDott Woo, born Tahjay Dobson, was shot on Tuesday in the Canarsie neighborhood of Brooklyn in a drive-by shooting on Avenue L near East 98th Street at around 2:20 p.m local time. He was later taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.“I was wondering and I said, ‘No, that’s too close to home, the shooting has to be near here,’” she continued. “Then I found out it’s my grandson that got shot, he died in the hospital.” She says she saw her grandson’s body laying in front of her home.Just hours before his death, TDott Woo had struck a deal with the record label Million Dollar Music. “He rose to prominence for his ‘Woo Walk’ from a community whose drill music has and continues to electrify the world,” the label said of the musician.“It’s an honor to remain your friend until your last moments,” Million Dollar Music wrote. “Your memory will always stay with us no matter where we go and what we do.”TDott was well known for dancing in Fivio Foreign’s music video for “Big Drip,” as well as his moves in Pop Smoke’s “Welcome to the Party.” Fivio Foreign paid homage to the artist in an Instagram post, writing, “Imma miss you forever baby boy. You was the prince of this city. Long Live Prince T Dot. I love you gang. Like forever watch over me like you always do.”TDott’s friend Pop Smoke was killed in February of 2020 when his home was reportedly robbed. The late rapper’s alleged killer was only 15. Two of the four who allegedly invaded Pop Smoke’s home were minors, and the oldest was only 19.One music personality has said he’s had enough. New York City’s Hot 97 DJ Drewski has announced that he will stop promoting music that mention gang affiliation and rapper disputes.“I’m not supporting no more diss/gang music!” Drewski wrote on Instagram. “If ya dissing each other in the songs, don’t even send it to me! I don’t care if the artist sends it, the label sends it, your big Homie sends it! I will not support or play anymore Diss/Gang records on the radio! We r losing too many young men and women to the streets!”The confirmation came as US President Joe Biden visited New York City to address the surging gun violence developments in the Big Apple and those taking place nationwide. The commander-in-chief underscored that the answer to spiking crime rates was “not to defund the police” or “abandon the streets” but to instead “come together.”

