https://sputniknews.com/20220203/overboard-us-archaeologists-dispute-australian-claims-of-finding-captain-cooks-endeavour-1092732547.html

Overboard! US Archaeologists Dispute Australian Claims of Finding Captain Cook’s Endeavour

Overboard! US Archaeologists Dispute Australian Claims of Finding Captain Cook’s Endeavour

The Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project (RIMAP) has disputed the Australian National Maritime Museum’s (ANMM) claim that a shipwreck discovered off the... 03.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-03T22:46+0000

2022-02-03T22:46+0000

2022-02-03T22:45+0000

australia

archeology

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/03/1092732502_0:0:2629:1478_1920x0_80_0_0_f09755496a09f3a8500ca7317fe782b7.png

On Thursday, ANMM’s director and CEO, Kevin Sumption, announced the shipwreck of James Cook’s Endeavour had been positively identified. A 22-year program to study a wreck in Newport Harbor, Rhode Island, reportedly led Sumption to the monumental conclusion.However, ANMM’s partner in the program, RIMAP, ruled the claim as premature.RIMAP’s statement additionally claims that ANMM’s announcement is in “breach of contract,” and that, “[RIMAP] is now and always has been the lead organization for the study.”The contention seems to stem from the very reason that ANMM are certain that the vessel is Cook’s Endeavour.Seven key points cited by ANMM are reported to be circumstantial evidence. The location and size of the shipwreck match historical records, the length of the hull “is almost exactly the same as that recorded for Endeavour,” its structural details closely match Endeavour’s, “specific diagnostic clues…are identical to those shown on 18th century plans,” and timber samples highly suggest the ship was built in Europe.However, only 15% of the ship still remains and no definitive evidence has been found to conclude that it is truly the Endeavour.The ANMM announcement came with the unveiling of an online interactive program called Deep Dive that chronicles the discovery or potential discovery of Endeavour.Charting Endeavour’s Course Through HistoryEndeavour was originally launched in 1764 as a cargo ship before being bought by the Royal Navy in 1768 as a scientific vessel on an exploratory mission to the Pacific Ocean, helmed by Captain James Cook.The three-year mission saw Endeavour arrive in Tahiti to chart the transit of Venus across the sun, reach New Zealand, and become the first European vessel to reach the eastern coast of Australia. The vessel had circumnavigated the world when it docked in Dover in 1771.Following Endeavour’s successes in the Pacific, it hauled cargo and troops to the Falkland Islands. In 1775 it was sold and renamed Lord Sandwich.During the American War of Independence, the former Endeavour was hired to transport British troops. It was deliberately sunk in 1778 in Newport Harbor to form a blockade against French ships assisting American fighters seeking to recapture the city.The ship is one of the most famous in maritime history. The command module of Apollo 15 took a piece of wood from the ship to space. It wasn’t until 1999 when RIMAP and ANMM began their quest to identify the long lost boat.

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Nevin Brown

Nevin Brown

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Nevin Brown

australia, archeology