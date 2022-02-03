https://sputniknews.com/20220203/man-utd-manager-opens-up-about-situation-at-club-after-mason-greenwoods-arrest-1092728858.html

Man Utd Manager Opens Up About Situation at Club After Mason Greenwood's Arrest

Rangnick said that they “had a good normal week of training with five training sessions," noting that the situation with Greenwood “was a topic within the... 03.02.2022, Sputnik International

Speaking for the first time since Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault, the team's interim manager Ralf Rangnick said that the player's arrest has had an impact on other team members, the Daily Star reports.Greenwood was apprehended by Greater Manchester Police on Sunday after allegations were made against him, and was “further arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of threats to kill and sexual assault,” as the newspaper puts it.He also confirmed that, “in a way,” Greenwood's arrest and suspension from first-team training and matches affected the situation with Jesse Lingard not going out on a loan, though Rangnick added that the board told him “they couldn't find an agreement with any clubs interested in him."Following Greenwood's arrest on Tuesday, Man Utd issued a statement saying the club “reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind."

