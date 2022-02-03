https://sputniknews.com/20220203/hundreds-of-closely-guarded-letters-of-james-joyce-donated-to-uk-uni-by-authors-late-grandson-1092701306.html

Hundreds of Closely Guarded Letters of James Joyce Donated to UK Uni by Author’s Late Grandson

Hundreds of Closely Guarded Letters of James Joyce Donated to UK Uni by Author’s Late Grandson

In the centennial year of the publication of James Joyce’s epic modernist novel “Ulysses,” a trove of his highly-guarded personal letters is slated to be... 03.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-03T00:46+0000

2022-02-03T00:46+0000

2022-02-03T00:45+0000

letters

university of reading

ireland

author

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/03/1092701281_0:186:2048:1338_1920x0_80_0_0_0a57e85ab56e2401b8d9c39a2ffbe864.jpg

In February 2020, Stephen James Joyce, the Irish author’s last surviving direct descendant, passed away. His 1932 birth was the subject of a poem by his grandfather, the author of “Ulysses” and “Finnegan’s Wake,” titled, “Ecce Puer” (“behold, the young boy,” in Latin). Whether out of gratitude or simply a desire to protect his family’s affairs, Stephen ensured that the world remained largely aloof about his grandfather’s private life.That is, until his own death, when in his will he bequeathed a trove of some 800 of the author’s personal letters, telegrams, and even Christmas gifts to the University of Reading. According to the UK Telegraph, the documents will enter the university’s public collection this year, on the 100th anniversary of the publication of “Ulysses,” an irreverent and iconoclastic novel that is widely considered one of the best in the Western canon.Guy Baxter, the head of archives at the University of Reading, told the paper he was pleased at Stephen’s change of heart after spending much of his life blocking his grandfather’s work from being quoted or celebrated, even by the Irish government.“We were approached by Stephen Joyce a few years ago. He was getting into his 80s then and was looking at making arrangements for this material. He made what some would call controversial decisions during his life. He was focused on the family side. He wasn’t interested in the Joyce of academia. I think it’s great that in the end, he wanted that stuff to go to a public collection. It’s material that has never been seen before,” the archivist told the Telegraph.Wednesday was the author’s 140th birthday.The trove includes manuscripts of poems written for his family members, including “Ecce Puer,” but also one written for his wife, Nora, for Christmas in 1909. It also includes correspondences between him and other modernist authors of his day, such as Ezra Pound and Wyndham Lewis, and between Joyce and his benefactor, the wealthy heiress-turned-communist Harriet Weaver Shaw.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

letters, university of reading, ireland, author