Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220203/cnn-zuck-up-1092701639.html
CNN Zuck Up
CNN Zuck Up
CNN President Jeff Zucker announced his resignation early Wednesday after it was revealed that he had failed to disclose a relationship between him and a... 03.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-03T01:29+0000
2022-02-03T01:28+0000
cnn
jeff zucker
resign
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/03/1092701614_0:1:1200:676_1920x0_80_0_0_47bda23da91a7f3972d7994dc6023733.jpg
In a memo, Zucker stated: "As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years."The unnamed colleague is Allison Gollust, CNN’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer. Gollust was briefly former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s communications director. Gollust will be staying on at CNN.According to reports, Zucker wanted to stay on at CNN to help facilitate a transition to a successor; however, WarnerMedia, CNN’s parent company, was adamant that he had to step down immediately.The fallout from Cuomo’s sexual misconduct allegations continues. Cuomo’s brother, Chris, who also served as the former host of the CNN program Cuomo Prime Time, left CNN after it was revealed that he had helped craft a narrative around the allegations of sexual abuse at the workplace directed at his brother.CNN’s investigation into the matter brought Zucker’s relationship with Gollust to the forefront. Rumors around the relationship had been circulating for years.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/03/1092701614_0:0:1200:900_1920x0_80_0_0_a8e4372f7d7a107dfb53dce340bb6704.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cnn, jeff zucker, resign

CNN Zuck Up

01:29 GMT 03.02.2022
© Ted RallJeff Zucker Resigns Cartoon
Jeff Zucker Resigns Cartoon - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.02.2022
© Ted Rall
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
CNN President Jeff Zucker announced his resignation early Wednesday after it was revealed that he had failed to disclose a relationship between him and a colleague.
In a memo, Zucker stated: "As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years."

“I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong," he added. "As a result, I am resigning today."

The unnamed colleague is Allison Gollust, CNN’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer. Gollust was briefly former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s communications director. Gollust will be staying on at CNN.
According to reports, Zucker wanted to stay on at CNN to help facilitate a transition to a successor; however, WarnerMedia, CNN’s parent company, was adamant that he had to step down immediately.
The fallout from Cuomo’s sexual misconduct allegations continues. Cuomo’s brother, Chris, who also served as the former host of the CNN program Cuomo Prime Time, left CNN after it was revealed that he had helped craft a narrative around the allegations of sexual abuse at the workplace directed at his brother.
CNN’s investigation into the matter brought Zucker’s relationship with Gollust to the forefront. Rumors around the relationship had been circulating for years.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese