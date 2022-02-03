CNN Zuck Up

In a memo, Zucker stated: "As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years."The unnamed colleague is Allison Gollust, CNN’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer. Gollust was briefly former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s communications director. Gollust will be staying on at CNN.According to reports, Zucker wanted to stay on at CNN to help facilitate a transition to a successor; however, WarnerMedia, CNN’s parent company, was adamant that he had to step down immediately.The fallout from Cuomo’s sexual misconduct allegations continues. Cuomo’s brother, Chris, who also served as the former host of the CNN program Cuomo Prime Time, left CNN after it was revealed that he had helped craft a narrative around the allegations of sexual abuse at the workplace directed at his brother.CNN’s investigation into the matter brought Zucker’s relationship with Gollust to the forefront. Rumors around the relationship had been circulating for years.
CNN President Jeff Zucker announced his resignation early Wednesday after it was revealed that he had failed to disclose a relationship between him and a colleague.
In a memo, Zucker stated: "As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years."
“I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong," he added. "As a result, I am resigning today."
The unnamed colleague is Allison Gollust, CNN’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer. Gollust was briefly former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s communications director. Gollust will be staying on at CNN.
According to reports, Zucker wanted to stay on at CNN to help facilitate a transition to a successor; however, WarnerMedia, CNN’s parent company, was adamant that he had to step down immediately.
The fallout from Cuomo’s sexual misconduct allegations continues. Cuomo’s brother, Chris, who also served as the former host of the CNN program Cuomo Prime Time, left CNN after it was revealed that he had helped craft a narrative around the allegations of sexual abuse at the workplace directed at his brother.
CNN’s investigation into the matter brought Zucker’s relationship with Gollust to the forefront. Rumors around the relationship had been circulating for years.