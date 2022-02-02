Registration was successful!
Theft of Human Remains From Australian Cemetery Triggers Police Probe Into 'Satanic Ritual'
Theft of Human Remains From Australian Cemetery Triggers Police Probe Into 'Satanic Ritual'
Australian police have appealed to the public for information about the theft of human remains from a cemetery. Officers suspect links to a "satanic ritual," according to CNN affiliate 7 News.The first theft took place at the Geelong Road cemetery sometime between 7.30 pm on 27 January and 6.15 am on 28 January, according to the police. The second incident is said to have taken place between 6 pm on 31 January and 10 am on 1 February.Police believe that unknown offenders broke into a mausoleum before stealing partial human remains – according to 7 News, two human heads were stolen. It is not clear if the two incidents are linked.But criminologist Xanthe Mallett told 7 News that she's never observed such activity in Australia before.According to 7 News, police say there's no indication there was anything of value inside the mausoleums, apart from personal items.
Theft of Human Remains From Australian Cemetery Triggers Police Probe Into 'Satanic Ritual'

15:27 GMT 02.02.2022
CC0 / / Human bones
Daria Bedenko
There have been two separate incidents of grave sites being disturbed in Australia's Footscray, an inner-western suburb of Melbourne, with THE suspects yet to be identified.
Australian police have appealed to the public for information about the theft of human remains from a cemetery. Officers suspect links to a "satanic ritual," according to CNN affiliate 7 News.
The first theft took place at the Geelong Road cemetery sometime between 7.30 pm on 27 January and 6.15 am on 28 January, according to the police. The second incident is said to have taken place between 6 pm on 31 January and 10 am on 1 February.

"Upon attending officers found the plaque and plasterboard inside a mausoleum had been removed and partial human remains had also been stolen," Victoria Police said in a statement.

Police believe that unknown offenders broke into a mausoleum before stealing partial human remains – according to 7 News, two human heads were stolen. It is not clear if the two incidents are linked.
But criminologist Xanthe Mallett told 7 News that she's never observed such activity in Australia before.

“It is interesting, some of the symbols that have been left around these mausoleums appear to be satanic in nature,” Mallett said. “And I’ve seen that in the UK, but I’ve never seen any satanic cult activity in Australia."

According to 7 News, police say there's no indication there was anything of value inside the mausoleums, apart from personal items.
