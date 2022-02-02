https://sputniknews.com/20220202/signs-of-complex-layered-atmosphere-spotted-on-hot-distant-exoplanet-1092697544.html

Signs of Complex Layered Atmosphere Spotted on Hot Distant Exoplanet

One of the gases detected in the planet's atmosphere may play a similar role to the ozone layer on Earth.

A sweltering exoplanet WASP-189b, located about 322 light years away from Earth, may harbour a complex layered atmosphere somewhat like that on our world, a new study suggests.The research was conducted by an international team that included researchers from the University of Bern and University of Genevaand led by the University of Lund, and involved the use of the HARPS spectrograph at the La Silla Observatory in Chileto.According to a news release posted on the University of Bern's website, the team detected the presence of a gas called titanium oxide, which could play a role similar to that of ozone in our planet's atmosphere.Prinoth also noted that, as “fingerprints” of the various gases in the planet's atmosphere were “slightly altered” as compared to the team's expectations, and in different ways," the researchers believe “this indicates that they exist in different layers – similarly to how the fingerprints of water vapour and ozone on Earth would appear differently altered from a distance, because they mostly occur in different atmospheric layers.”

