Russian Embassy in Serbia Slams Article by US Ambassador to Pristina as 'Russophobic'
Russian Embassy in Serbia Slams Article by US Ambassador to Pristina as 'Russophobic'
02.02.2022
On Tuesday, the US Embassy in Kosovo published Hovenier's opinion piece, which examines Russia’s policy towards Eastern Europe, in particular in relation to Ukraine. In the article, Hovenier accused Russia of breaching Ukraine’s territorial integrity and manufacturing crisis, expressing joint commitment by the US and Kosovo to support sovereignty of Ukraine.According to the embassy, some statements by Hovenier cannot be explained by anything other than complete ignorance or the intention to mislead readers. The embassy also noted the inconsistency of the thesis about alleged observance of the Minsk agreements by Kiev.The embassy also said that Hovenier allows himself to talk about the fact that "the borders and territorial integrity of states cannot be violated by force," being in the administrative center of the Serbian Autonomous Province of Kosovo and Metohija, which is now not controlled by Belgrade due to the armed aggression of the United States and NATO against Yugoslavia in 1999. The Russian mission also urged Hovenier to make efforts to resolve disputes between Serbia and Kosovo and Metohija."Hovenier should take up his immediate duties. Try to ensure that Pristina finally fulfills the Brussels commitments to establish the Community of Serbian Municipalities of Kosovo, whose powers would guarantee the protection of the Kosovar Serbs from the growing pressure and attacks of the Kosovo Albanian majority. Contribute to ensuring the democratic rights of all willing voters in the provinces of Kosovo and Metohija to vote in the elections scheduled for April in Serbia," the Russian embassy noted and concluded that the future of the Balkans is in the hands of the Balkans themselves.The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.
Russian Embassy in Serbia Slams Article by US Ambassador to Pristina as 'Russophobic'

21:47 GMT 02.02.2022
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - An article by US Ambassador to Pristina Jeffrey Hovenier about the situation around Ukraine is "completely false and Russophobic," the Russian embassy in Serbia said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the US Embassy in Kosovo published Hovenier's opinion piece, which examines Russia’s policy towards Eastern Europe, in particular in relation to Ukraine. In the article, Hovenier accused Russia of breaching Ukraine’s territorial integrity and manufacturing crisis, expressing joint commitment by the US and Kosovo to support sovereignty of Ukraine.
"It is difficult to convey the indignation caused by a completely false and Russophobic article on Ukrainian issues by Jeffrey Hovenier, who recently headed the US 'embassy' in Pristina. The degree of distortion would probably be envied even by the leading Washington propagandists of the Cold War period," the embassy wrote on Facebook.
According to the embassy, some statements by Hovenier cannot be explained by anything other than complete ignorance or the intention to mislead readers. The embassy also noted the inconsistency of the thesis about alleged observance of the Minsk agreements by Kiev.
The embassy also said that Hovenier allows himself to talk about the fact that "the borders and territorial integrity of states cannot be violated by force," being in the administrative center of the Serbian Autonomous Province of Kosovo and Metohija, which is now not controlled by Belgrade due to the armed aggression of the United States and NATO against Yugoslavia in 1999. The Russian mission also urged Hovenier to make efforts to resolve disputes between Serbia and Kosovo and Metohija.
"Hovenier should take up his immediate duties. Try to ensure that Pristina finally fulfills the Brussels commitments to establish the Community of Serbian Municipalities of Kosovo, whose powers would guarantee the protection of the Kosovar Serbs from the growing pressure and attacks of the Kosovo Albanian majority. Contribute to ensuring the democratic rights of all willing voters in the provinces of Kosovo and Metohija to vote in the elections scheduled for April in Serbia," the Russian embassy noted and concluded that the future of the Balkans is in the hands of the Balkans themselves.
The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.
