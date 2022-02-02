Registration was successful!
Her Poll Ratings Just Went Up! Willow the White House Cat Gets Her Own Bobblehead
She’s only been in the executive mansion for a few days, but it’s official, Willow the White House tabby cat is getting her own bobblehead. 02.02.2022, Sputnik International
The limited edition bobblehead of Willow is now available for purchase online for $25, but it won’t be available to the masses until June. At present, Willow’s rendition can be found on the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame’s website, alongside her other furry siblings Major and Commander, the first family’s German Shepherds. The Bidens’ late dog Champ, who died last year, also has his own bobblehead.First lady Jill Biden shared pictures of the frisky feline to Twitter on Friday with a heart-filled caption, “Meet Willow!”The delightful 2-year-old tabby cat was adopted from a farm in Pennsylvania called Willow Grove, for which she was named after. It appears the first lady must have been wooed by the feline two years back, when the cat jumped on stage, interrupting her campaign speech for her husband, now USPresident Joe Biden.The farm is located in the village of Volant in Lawrence County, and is owned by Rick Telesz. After Willow made her impression on the future first lady, Telesz said he got a phone call asking if Mrs. Biden could adopt the cat.Willow’s arrival to the White House marks the first time in over a decade a cat has laid paws in its presidential halls. The last cat before Willow was owned by former US President George W. Bush in 2004.
Her Poll Ratings Just Went Up! Willow the White House Cat Gets Her Own Bobblehead

01:10 GMT 02.02.2022
© REUTERS / The White HouseWillow, U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s new pet cat, is seen in a White House handout photo as she wanders through the halls of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2022. Picture taken January 27, 2022.
Willow, U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s new pet cat, is seen in a White House handout photo as she wanders through the halls of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2022. Picture taken January 27, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2022
© REUTERS / The White House
- Sputnik International
Mary Manley
She’s only been in the executive mansion for a few days, but it’s official, Willow the White House tabby cat is getting her own bobblehead.
The limited edition bobblehead of Willow is now available for purchase online for $25, but it won’t be available to the masses until June.
At present, Willow’s rendition can be found on the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame’s website, alongside her other furry siblings Major and Commander, the first family’s German Shepherds. The Bidens’ late dog Champ, who died last year, also has his own bobblehead.
“It was fun to see the reaction to the adorable pictures of Willow that the Bidens shared on social media last week. Now, everyone will have the opportunity to have a smaller bobblehead version of Willow,” Phil Sklar, the CEO of the Wisconsin-based National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, said in a statement.
First lady Jill Biden shared pictures of the frisky feline to Twitter on Friday with a heart-filled caption, “Meet Willow!”
The delightful 2-year-old tabby cat was adopted from a farm in Pennsylvania called Willow Grove, for which she was named after. It appears the first lady must have been wooed by the feline two years back, when the cat jumped on stage, interrupting her campaign speech for her husband, now USPresident Joe Biden.
The farm is located in the village of Volant in Lawrence County, and is owned by Rick Telesz. After Willow made her impression on the future first lady, Telesz said he got a phone call asking if Mrs. Biden could adopt the cat.
“The thing that humbles me the most is that it represents the community, right here in Volant, putting Volant on the map,” he said. “To me, that is pretty special.”
Willow’s arrival to the White House marks the first time in over a decade a cat has laid paws in its presidential halls. The last cat before Willow was owned by former US President George W. Bush in 2004.
