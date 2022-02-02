https://sputniknews.com/20220202/her-poll-ratings-just-went-up-willow-the-white-house-cat-gets-her-own-bobblehead-1092671384.html

Her Poll Ratings Just Went Up! Willow the White House Cat Gets Her Own Bobblehead

She’s only been in the executive mansion for a few days, but it’s official, Willow the White House tabby cat is getting her own bobblehead. 02.02.2022, Sputnik International

The limited edition bobblehead of Willow is now available for purchase online for $25, but it won’t be available to the masses until June. At present, Willow’s rendition can be found on the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame’s website, alongside her other furry siblings Major and Commander, the first family’s German Shepherds. The Bidens’ late dog Champ, who died last year, also has his own bobblehead.First lady Jill Biden shared pictures of the frisky feline to Twitter on Friday with a heart-filled caption, “Meet Willow!”The delightful 2-year-old tabby cat was adopted from a farm in Pennsylvania called Willow Grove, for which she was named after. It appears the first lady must have been wooed by the feline two years back, when the cat jumped on stage, interrupting her campaign speech for her husband, now USPresident Joe Biden.The farm is located in the village of Volant in Lawrence County, and is owned by Rick Telesz. After Willow made her impression on the future first lady, Telesz said he got a phone call asking if Mrs. Biden could adopt the cat.Willow’s arrival to the White House marks the first time in over a decade a cat has laid paws in its presidential halls. The last cat before Willow was owned by former US President George W. Bush in 2004.

