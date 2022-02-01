Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban hold a meeting in Moscow, as they are expected to discuss cooperation between the two nations. This includes the possible production of the vaccine Sputnik V in Hungary and the Paks II nuclear power plant project.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Russian President Putin and Hungarian PM Orban Hold Meeting in Moscow
The agenda of the talks includes cooperation between Moscow and Budapest in various areas, such as regional security, healthcare, gas supplies, and nuclear energy issues.
