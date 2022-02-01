Registration was successful!
Russian President Putin and Hungarian PM Orban Hold Meeting in Moscow
Russian President Putin and Hungarian PM Orban Hold Meeting in Moscow
The agenda of the talks includes cooperation between Moscow and Budapest in various areas, such as regional security, healthcare, gas supplies, and nuclear... 01.02.2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban hold a meeting in Moscow, as they are expected to discuss cooperation between the two nations. This includes the possible production of the vaccine Sputnik V in Hungary and the Paks II nuclear power plant project.
Russian President Putin and Hungarian PM Orban Hold Meeting in Moscow

12:16 GMT 01.02.2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban shake hands during their meeting at the parliament building in Budapest
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban shake hands during their meeting at the parliament building in Budapest - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.02.2022
© AP Photo / /RIA Novosti, Alexei Druzhinin, Presidential Press Service
The agenda of the talks includes cooperation between Moscow and Budapest in various areas, such as regional security, healthcare, gas supplies, and nuclear energy issues.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban hold a meeting in Moscow, as they are expected to discuss cooperation between the two nations. This includes the possible production of the vaccine Sputnik V in Hungary and the Paks II nuclear power plant project.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
