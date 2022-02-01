https://sputniknews.com/20220201/russian-president-putin-and-hungarian-pm-orban-hold-meeting-in-moscow-1092657145.html

Russian President Putin and Hungarian PM Orban Hold Meeting in Moscow

Russian President Putin and Hungarian PM Orban Hold Meeting in Moscow

The agenda of the talks includes cooperation between Moscow and Budapest in various areas, such as regional security, healthcare, gas supplies, and nuclear... 01.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-01T12:16+0000

2022-02-01T12:16+0000

2022-02-01T12:16+0000

viktor orban

russia

vladimir putin

hungary

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101840/30/1018403023_0:0:3896:2193_1920x0_80_0_0_615abedc6b39da527a06a02d1b356e98.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban hold a meeting in Moscow, as they are expected to discuss cooperation between the two nations. This includes the possible production of the vaccine Sputnik V in Hungary and the Paks II nuclear power plant project.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

hungary

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian President Putin and Hungarian PM Orban Hold Meeting in Moscow Russian President Putin and Hungarian PM Orban Hold Meeting in Moscow 2022-02-01T12:16+0000 true PT14M58S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

viktor orban, russia, vladimir putin, hungary, видео