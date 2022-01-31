Registration was successful!
Outsourced UK Health Workers to Go on 2-Week Strike Against Low Pay
Outsourced UK Health Workers to Go on 2-Week Strike Against Low Pay
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Workers hired into the UK National Health Service (NHS) through the outsourcing company Serco will start a two-week strike on Monday to demand equitable pay with those hired directly.
In a statement released on Friday, the union Unite said the strike will continue from Monday to 13 February."Hundreds" of cleaners, porters, security personnel, catering and reception staff are expected to join the strike across three London hospitals - St. Barts, Royal London Hospital, and Whipps Cross - according to the statement.
Outsourced UK Health Workers to Go on 2-Week Strike Against Low Pay

10:24 GMT 31.01.2022 (Updated: 10:45 GMT 31.01.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Workers hired into the UK National Health Service (NHS) through the outsourcing company Serco will start a two-week strike on Monday to demand equitable pay with those hired directly.
In a statement released on Friday, the union Unite said the strike will continue from Monday to 13 February.

"The NHS workers taking strike action have their union's unwavering support. They face the same risks as NHS-employed staff. Why on earth are they being paid significantly worse while being treated disgracefully? It's time to end this injustice. It's time to bring these workers, employed by Serco not the NHS, back into NHS employment", Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham said.

"Hundreds" of cleaners, porters, security personnel, catering and reception staff are expected to join the strike across three London hospitals - St. Barts, Royal London Hospital, and Whipps Cross - according to the statement.
