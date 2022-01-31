https://sputniknews.com/20220131/outsourced-uk-health-workers-to-go-on-2-week-strike-against-low-pay-1092635609.html

Outsourced UK Health Workers to Go on 2-Week Strike Against Low Pay

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Workers hired into the UK National Health Service (NHS) through the outsourcing company Serco will start a two-week strike on Monday to

In a statement released on Friday, the union Unite said the strike will continue from Monday to 13 February."Hundreds" of cleaners, porters, security personnel, catering and reception staff are expected to join the strike across three London hospitals - St. Barts, Royal London Hospital, and Whipps Cross - according to the statement.

