https://sputniknews.com/20220131/her-impact-will-live-on-family-of-chelsie-kryst-confirms-death-of-miss-usa-2019--1092628862.html

'Her Impact Will Live On': Family of Chelsie Kryst Confirms Death of Miss USA 2019

'Her Impact Will Live On': Family of Chelsie Kryst Confirms Death of Miss USA 2019

Earlier on Sunday, New York authorities revealed that the woman who leaped to her death from a Midtown high-rise was identified as Chelsie Kryst, a 30-year-old... 31.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-31T03:59+0000

2022-01-31T03:59+0000

2022-01-31T03:59+0000

death

fall

beauty pageant

pageant

miss usa 2019

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1f/1092628827_0:0:3073:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_28d7c86c2a4f5a6fecbd522c7389ba91.jpg

A family statement issued on Sunday confirmed the death of Kryst, a former Miss North Carolina who went on to win the national title in 2019. "Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague – we know her impact will live on," said the family, requesting privacy amid the tough times. Kryst was alone at the time she leaped from the building, according to authorities. She was last seen on the building's 29th floor terrace. Authorities have yet to identify a motive for her death. No note was left at the scene, police claim. Extra also issued a statement on Sunday, expressing that "our hearts are broken" over Kryst's death. "Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff," the statement read.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

death, fall, beauty pageant, pageant, miss usa 2019