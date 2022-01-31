Registration was successful!
'Her Impact Will Live On': Family of Chelsie Kryst Confirms Death of Miss USA 2019
'Her Impact Will Live On': Family of Chelsie Kryst Confirms Death of Miss USA 2019
Earlier on Sunday, New York authorities revealed that the woman who leaped to her death from a Midtown high-rise was identified as Chelsie Kryst, a 30-year-old...
A family statement issued on Sunday confirmed the death of Kryst, a former Miss North Carolina who went on to win the national title in 2019. "Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague – we know her impact will live on," said the family, requesting privacy amid the tough times. Kryst was alone at the time she leaped from the building, according to authorities. She was last seen on the building's 29th floor terrace. Authorities have yet to identify a motive for her death. No note was left at the scene, police claim. Extra also issued a statement on Sunday, expressing that "our hearts are broken" over Kryst's death. "Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff," the statement read.
03:59 GMT 31.01.2022
© AP Photo / Evan AgostiniMiss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in New York. Kryst, the 2019 winner of the Miss USA pageant and a correspondent for the entertainment news program “Extra,” has died. Police said the 30-year-old Kryst jumped from a Manhattan apartment building. She was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday morning, Jan. 30, 2022. Her family confirmed her death in a statement
Earlier on Sunday, New York authorities revealed that the woman who leaped to her death from a Midtown high-rise was identified as Chelsie Kryst, a 30-year-old former Miss USA. Sources told the New York Post that Kryst, a lawyer who also worked as a correspondent for Extra, jumped from the 60-story Orion building at 7:15 a.m., local time.
A family statement issued on Sunday confirmed the death of Kryst, a former Miss North Carolina who went on to win the national title in 2019.
"In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie," read the family statement. "Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined."
"Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague – we know her impact will live on," said the family, requesting privacy amid the tough times.
Kryst was alone at the time she leaped from the building, according to authorities. She was last seen on the building's 29th floor terrace.
Authorities have yet to identify a motive for her death. No note was left at the scene, police claim.
Extra also issued a statement on Sunday, expressing that "our hearts are broken" over Kryst's death.
"Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff," the statement read.
