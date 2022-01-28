https://sputniknews.com/20220128/top-bjp-politicians-granddaughter-dies-from-apparent-suicide-1092576528.html

Top BJP Politician's Granddaughter Dies From Apparent Suicide

Born to the eldest daughter of senior BJP politician B. S. Yediyurappa, Soundarya was the eldest granddaughter in the family. 28.01.2022, Sputnik International

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician and ex-Indian state chief B.S. Yediyurappa’s granddaughter was found dead at her home in Karnataka state on Friday. As per the preliminary investigation, she committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan.Soundarya Neeraj, a doctor by profession at the MS Ramaiah hospital of Bengaluru city, was in her early 30s.According to the police, she was living with her husband, a fellow doctor, at an upscale apartment near Mount Carmel College. The couple have a six-month-old child.She married two years ago and according to media reports she had shown “signs of post-pregnancy depression."Her body has been shifted to the state-run Bowring hospital for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. Media reports, quoting sources, said that Soundarya was a successful doctor who always brought smiles to her patients' faces.A senior police official told the media that so far they have not been able to question her husband or any other family members as all of them are in a state of shock".

