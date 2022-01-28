https://sputniknews.com/20220128/rocket-fire-hits-baghdad-international-airport-damages-plane-source-says--1092571405.html

Rocket Fire Hits Baghdad International Airport, Damages Plane, Source Says

BAGHDAD (Sputnik) - Baghdad International Airport was hit by rocket fire on Friday, at least six rockets were shot down, an Iraqi security source said. 28.01.2022, Sputnik International

"At least six rockets were shot down and fell near the runway," the source said.The attack occurred at 04:30 local time (01:30 GMT).As a result of the attack, a plane, which was parked at the airport, was damaged. The photographs provided by the source show a hole from a rocket in the fuselage of the aircraft.Photos of the Katyusha rockets that allegedly hit the airport early on Friday emerged online.

