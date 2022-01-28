Rocket Fire Hits Baghdad International Airport, Damages Plane, Source Says

"At least six rockets were shot down and fell near the runway," the source said.The attack occurred at 04:30 local time (01:30 GMT).As a result of the attack, a plane, which was parked at the airport, was damaged. The photographs provided by the source show a hole from a rocket in the fuselage of the aircraft.Photos of the Katyusha rockets that allegedly hit the airport early on Friday emerged online.
