Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220127/usgs-62-magnitude-quake-strikes-pangai-tonga-1092547322.html
USGS: 6.2-Magnitude Quake Strikes Pangai, Tonga
USGS: 6.2-Magnitude Quake Strikes Pangai, Tonga
Earlier this month, Tonga was hit by a powerful underwater volcanic eruption and a tsunami. 27.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-27T07:12+0000
2022-01-27T07:42+0000
quake
tonga
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/12/1092349253_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6fdb85915029054df62a659bf96ef2bc.jpg
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck about 219 km west-northwest of Pangai, Tonga, on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.According to seismologists, the quake occurred at a depth of 14.5 km.No damage or injuries have so far been reported. On 15 January, an undersea volcanic eruption occurred near Tonga, a small country in Oceania, comprised of more than 170 South Pacific islands. The eruption triggered a tsunami alert for the majority of the US West Coast, Hawaii and Alaska. It also caused huge ash clouds rising about 20 kilometers high, and affecting a search and rescue operation in the most remote areas. At least three people were killed in the tsunami, including a British woman who kept an animal shelter in Tonga and was washed away while trying to save her dogs. Two more people drowned off a beach in northern Peru amid very high waves caused by the eruption in Tonga.
tonga
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/12/1092349253_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bf417fef59563e38a1d3d75c5c5c8915.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
quake, tonga

USGS: 6.2-Magnitude Quake Strikes Pangai, Tonga

07:12 GMT 27.01.2022 (Updated: 07:42 GMT 27.01.2022)
© REUTERS / NEW ZEALAND DEFENCE FORCEA general view from a New Zealand Defence Force P-3K2 Orion surveillance flight shows heavy ash fall over Nomuka in Tonga after the Pacific island nation was hit by a tsunami triggered by an undersea volcanic eruption January 17, 2022. Picture taken January 17, 2022.
A general view from a New Zealand Defence Force P-3K2 Orion surveillance flight shows heavy ash fall over Nomuka in Tonga after the Pacific island nation was hit by a tsunami triggered by an undersea volcanic eruption January 17, 2022. Picture taken January 17, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2022
© REUTERS / NEW ZEALAND DEFENCE FORCE
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier this month, Tonga was hit by a powerful underwater volcanic eruption and a tsunami.
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck about 219 km west-northwest of Pangai, Tonga, on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

According to seismologists, the quake occurred at a depth of 14.5 km.
No damage or injuries have so far been reported.
On 15 January, an undersea volcanic eruption occurred near Tonga, a small country in Oceania, comprised of more than 170 South Pacific islands. The eruption triggered a tsunami alert for the majority of the US West Coast, Hawaii and Alaska. It also caused huge ash clouds rising about 20 kilometers high, and affecting a search and rescue operation in the most remote areas.
At least three people were killed in the tsunami, including a British woman who kept an animal shelter in Tonga and was washed away while trying to save her dogs. Two more people drowned off a beach in northern Peru amid very high waves caused by the eruption in Tonga.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese