USGS: 6.2-Magnitude Quake Strikes Pangai, Tonga
07:12 GMT 27.01.2022 (Updated: 07:42 GMT 27.01.2022)
© REUTERS / NEW ZEALAND DEFENCE FORCEA general view from a New Zealand Defence Force P-3K2 Orion surveillance flight shows heavy ash fall over Nomuka in Tonga after the Pacific island nation was hit by a tsunami triggered by an undersea volcanic eruption January 17, 2022. Picture taken January 17, 2022.
Earlier this month, Tonga was hit by a powerful underwater volcanic eruption and a tsunami.
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck about 219 km west-northwest of Pangai, Tonga, on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
According to seismologists, the quake occurred at a depth of 14.5 km.
No damage or injuries have so far been reported.
Very strong mag. 6.2 #earthquake - 219 Km WNW of Pangai, Tonga, on Thursday, Jan 27, 2022 7:40 pm (GMT +13) - share your experience - informationhttps://t.co/88vK1wgvfE— VolcanoDiscovery (@volcanodiscover) January 27, 2022
On 15 January, an undersea volcanic eruption occurred near Tonga, a small country in Oceania, comprised of more than 170 South Pacific islands. The eruption triggered a tsunami alert for the majority of the US West Coast, Hawaii and Alaska. It also caused huge ash clouds rising about 20 kilometers high, and affecting a search and rescue operation in the most remote areas.
At least three people were killed in the tsunami, including a British woman who kept an animal shelter in Tonga and was washed away while trying to save her dogs. Two more people drowned off a beach in northern Peru amid very high waves caused by the eruption in Tonga.