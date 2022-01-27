Registration was successful!
Lithuania Considering Military Draft for Women
Lithuania Considering Military Draft for Women
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Lithuanian Ministry of Defenсe is considering several models of compulsory military service in the country, including universal... 27.01.2022
"There are two possible models of compulsory military service: 1) conscription of about 6,100 young men per year ages 18-19; 2) conscription of about 11,900 young men and women per year ages 18-19... The first investment would be at least 415 million euro [$463 million] in the event of recruiting young men only, and 1.5 billion euro if both young men and women [were recruited]," the ministry said in a feasibility study.According to the research, annual allocations to support compulsory military service in the country would be 80 or 220 million euros, depending on the decision with respect to enlistment composition.Conscription would be conducted among middle school graduates, the paper said. The number of grounds for military deferment would be reduced, while draft exemption on the basis of studying at university would be canceled.A decision on military service models will be adopted only after "comprehensive discussions" with the public and the county's institutions, the document read.Lithuanian authorities reintroduced conscription in 2015 amid an "exacerbation of the geopolitical situation." Those subject to the draft are chosen by a computer-generated random number. The initial length of service is nine months.
lithuania, women, army

Lithuania Considering Military Draft for Women

16:05 GMT 27.01.2022
© AFP 2022 / Petras MalukasLithuanian army soldiers take part in an exercise following the official opening of a military training centre for urban warfare in Pabrade, Lithuania, on August 30, 2016
Lithuanian army soldiers take part in an exercise following the official opening of a military training centre for urban warfare in Pabrade, Lithuania, on August 30, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2022
© AFP 2022 / Petras Malukas
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Lithuanian Ministry of Defenсe is considering several models of compulsory military service in the country, including universal conscription that would call up young women.
"There are two possible models of compulsory military service: 1) conscription of about 6,100 young men per year ages 18-19; 2) conscription of about 11,900 young men and women per year ages 18-19... The first investment would be at least 415 million euro [$463 million] in the event of recruiting young men only, and 1.5 billion euro if both young men and women [were recruited]," the ministry said in a feasibility study.
According to the research, annual allocations to support compulsory military service in the country would be 80 or 220 million euros, depending on the decision with respect to enlistment composition.
Conscription would be conducted among middle school graduates, the paper said. The number of grounds for military deferment would be reduced, while draft exemption on the basis of studying at university would be canceled.
A decision on military service models will be adopted only after "comprehensive discussions" with the public and the county's institutions, the document read.
Lithuanian authorities reintroduced conscription in 2015 amid an "exacerbation of the geopolitical situation." Those subject to the draft are chosen by a computer-generated random number. The initial length of service is nine months.
