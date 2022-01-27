Watch a live broadcast from Oswiecim, Poland, where a commemoration ceremony is taking place to mark 77 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp on Holocaust Remembrance Day.Due to COVID-related restrictions, only a small group of guests will be present at the ceremony which focuses on the spring of 1942, when the mass extermination of prisoners in Auschwitz began.The camp was operated by Nazi Germany from May 1940 through January 1945, when it was liberated by Soviet forces. At least 1.3 million people (according to other estimates - up to 1.5 million), mostly Jews, were killed at the camp.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Commemoration Ceremony Takes Place in Auschwitz on Holocaust Remembrance Day
Auschwitz concentration camp was a network of over 40 concentration and extermination camps operated by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland during WWII. Up to 1.5 million people, mostly Jews, died at Auschwitz between 1940 and 1945.
